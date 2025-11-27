Goodwin Made Releases New Single "Spin It Again" - Out Now

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 27, 2025 / Goodwin Made, the creative music project led by California songwriter and producer Ken Goodwin, announces the release of "Spin It Again," an emotional new country ballad arriving on Thanksgiving Day 2025. The song marks another heartfelt chapter for Goodwin Made, following the recent momentum of "Calendar Pages" and "Here I Am," which have resonated deeply with listeners for their honest storytelling and emotional depth.

"Spin It Again" is a nostalgic, acoustic-driven ballad performed by Donnie Schmitt and Abbie Parker. With warm guitars, steel textures, and rich dual harmonies, the track tells the story of long-term love - the kind that has weathered years, scars, challenges, and second chances, yet still plays true. Goodwin uses the metaphor of an old vinyl record, scratches and all, to symbolize a relationship strengthened by history rather than weakened by it.

"This song is really a love letter to long-term relationships - the kind people don't always write songs about anymore," said Ken Goodwin, songwriter and founder of Goodwin Made. "It's about staying when it's hard, choosing each other again and again, and recognizing that the history, the scars, the memories… that's what makes love timeless. I hope anyone who's weathered life together presses play and feels seen."

Inspired by nearly twenty years of partnership between Ken and his wife Raychel, the song was intentionally written to be universal - a tribute to anyone who has fought for and held onto a love worth keeping.

"Spin It Again" also marks the beginning of a busy release period for Goodwin Made. With four additional emotional singles set to roll out - "Pick Yourself Up," "You Won't Win the War," "Forgive Them Anyway," and "This Too Shall Pass" - Goodwin had enough material to release a full album this year. Instead, he chose to give each track its own spotlight.

"These songs are too personal and too meaningful to rush out all at once," Goodwin said. "I wanted each one to have its own moment - its own story, its own conversation with the listener. Releasing them individually gives people the space to really feel them."

Together, these upcoming singles explore themes of resilience, loss, forgiveness, spiritual strength, and emotional recovery - further establishing Goodwin Made's identity as a project built on sincerity, vulnerability, and true-to-life storytelling.

Listen:

Spotify | Apple Music | Audiomack

Connect with Goodwin Made:

Instagram | TikTok | Facebook | Website

Media Contact:

John Moore

info@goodwinmade.com

goodwinmade.com

SOURCE: Goodwin Made

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/goodwin-made-releases-new-single-%22spin-it-again%22-out-now-1112706