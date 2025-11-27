Anzeige
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
27-Nov-2025 / 17:08 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

27 November 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  27 November 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         20,029 
 
Highest price paid per share:            124.60p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             122.20p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    123.7616p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,462,837 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,278,739 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,278,739 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      123.7616p                       20,029

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
410             122.20          09:28:48         00363381314TRLO1     XLON 
 
343             123.40          09:29:11         00363381589TRLO1     XLON 
 
526             123.80          09:29:26         00363381784TRLO1     XLON 
 
62              123.80          09:29:26         00363381785TRLO1     XLON 
 
64              123.80          09:29:26         00363381786TRLO1     XLON 
 
656             123.60          09:30:29         00363382523TRLO1     XLON 
 
434             123.20          09:35:24         00363386766TRLO1     XLON 
 
675             123.60          09:45:00         00363394486TRLO1     XLON 
 
140             123.80          10:03:46         00363406937TRLO1     XLON 
 
44              124.00          10:26:16         00363407425TRLO1     XLON 
 
381             123.80          10:31:28         00363407549TRLO1     XLON 
 
702             124.00          11:01:23         00363408572TRLO1     XLON 
 
663             123.60          11:01:23         00363408573TRLO1     XLON 
 
1325             123.20          11:01:23         00363408574TRLO1     XLON 
 
663             123.40          11:01:23         00363408575TRLO1     XLON 
 
664             123.20          11:01:24         00363408576TRLO1     XLON 
 
1292             123.20          11:01:24         00363408577TRLO1     XLON 
 
3581             123.20          11:01:24         00363408578TRLO1     XLON 
 
86              124.00          11:02:29         00363408612TRLO1     XLON 
 
62              124.40          11:33:08         00363409412TRLO1     XLON 
 
699             124.60          11:33:08         00363409413TRLO1     XLON 
 
699             124.60          11:48:55         00363409874TRLO1     XLON 
 
637             124.40          11:48:55         00363409875TRLO1     XLON 
 
62              124.40          11:48:55         00363409876TRLO1     XLON 
 
1211             124.40          11:48:56         00363409877TRLO1     XLON 
 
462             124.00          12:01:12         00363410230TRLO1     XLON 
 
708             124.20          12:02:08         00363410243TRLO1     XLON 
 
695             124.60          12:04:58         00363410357TRLO1     XLON 
 
1389             124.60          12:04:58         00363410358TRLO1     XLON 
 
694             124.60          12:04:58         00363410359TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 409660 
EQS News ID:  2237092 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2237092&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 27, 2025 12:08 ET (17:08 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
