DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 27-Nov-2025 / 17:08 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 27 November 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 27 November 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 20,029 Highest price paid per share: 124.60p Lowest price paid per share: 122.20p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 123.7616p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,462,837 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,278,739 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,278,739 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 123.7616p 20,029

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 410 122.20 09:28:48 00363381314TRLO1 XLON 343 123.40 09:29:11 00363381589TRLO1 XLON 526 123.80 09:29:26 00363381784TRLO1 XLON 62 123.80 09:29:26 00363381785TRLO1 XLON 64 123.80 09:29:26 00363381786TRLO1 XLON 656 123.60 09:30:29 00363382523TRLO1 XLON 434 123.20 09:35:24 00363386766TRLO1 XLON 675 123.60 09:45:00 00363394486TRLO1 XLON 140 123.80 10:03:46 00363406937TRLO1 XLON 44 124.00 10:26:16 00363407425TRLO1 XLON 381 123.80 10:31:28 00363407549TRLO1 XLON 702 124.00 11:01:23 00363408572TRLO1 XLON 663 123.60 11:01:23 00363408573TRLO1 XLON 1325 123.20 11:01:23 00363408574TRLO1 XLON 663 123.40 11:01:23 00363408575TRLO1 XLON 664 123.20 11:01:24 00363408576TRLO1 XLON 1292 123.20 11:01:24 00363408577TRLO1 XLON 3581 123.20 11:01:24 00363408578TRLO1 XLON 86 124.00 11:02:29 00363408612TRLO1 XLON 62 124.40 11:33:08 00363409412TRLO1 XLON 699 124.60 11:33:08 00363409413TRLO1 XLON 699 124.60 11:48:55 00363409874TRLO1 XLON 637 124.40 11:48:55 00363409875TRLO1 XLON 62 124.40 11:48:55 00363409876TRLO1 XLON 1211 124.40 11:48:56 00363409877TRLO1 XLON 462 124.00 12:01:12 00363410230TRLO1 XLON 708 124.20 12:02:08 00363410243TRLO1 XLON 695 124.60 12:04:58 00363410357TRLO1 XLON 1389 124.60 12:04:58 00363410358TRLO1 XLON 694 124.60 12:04:58 00363410359TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 Sequence No.: 409660 EQS News ID: 2237092 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2237092&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 27, 2025 12:08 ET (17:08 GMT)