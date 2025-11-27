Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2025) - The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below.

Effective date: December 2, 2025

Symbol Name ADDY Adelayde Exploration Inc. AGN Algernon Health Inc. AIG Genesis AI Corp. BPAI BrandPilot AI Inc. BRAZ Canary Gold Corp. BUX BioMark Diagnostics Inc. BVCI Blockchain Venture Capital Inc. CDN CDN Maverick Capital Corp CFE Cartier Silver Corporation CQX Copper Quest Exploration Inc. CRIT Supreme Critical Metals Inc. CULT Cult Food Science Corp CUPA Cupani Metals Corp. CVGR City View Green Holdings Inc. DOSE Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. DRUG Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. DTR DiagnosTear Technologies Inc. EPR E-Power Resources Inc. ERTH Replenish Nutrients Holding Corp. FNDX FendX Technologies Inc. FOX Fox River Resources Corporation HML Heritage Mining Ltd. HVW Hi-View Resources Inc IP ImagineAR Inc. IRV Irving Resources Inc. LABZ Metasphere Labs Inc. LOBE Lobe Sciences Ltd. MBIO MindBio Therapeutics Corp. MOOD Doseology Sciences Inc MVMD Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc. NEVI Nevis Brands Inc. NEXU Nexus Uranium Corp. NSG Northstar Gold Corp. NUKV Nuclear Vision Limited NURL Neural Therapeutics Inc. OILS Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. PHRX Pharmadrug Inc. RAIN Rain City Resources Inc. RFR Renforth Resources Inc. ROBO Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. SCM Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. SHOW Showcase Minerals Inc. SPAI Sparc AI Inc. SPRK Spark Energy Minerals Inc. SQX Squatex Energy and Ressources Inc. TEX Targa Exploration Corp. TGIF 1933 Industries Inc. VLTA Volta Metals Ltd. VRDN Viridian Metals Inc. WIN Windfall Geotek Inc.



The full list of MOC-Eligible symbols is available at https://thecse.com/trading/trading-resources/market-on-close.

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)