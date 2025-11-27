Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2025) - Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE: MUSL) (OTCID: MUSLF) (FSE: 93X) (the "Company" or "Promino") is pleased to announce the full revocation of a Failure-to-File Cease Trade Order (the "FFCTO") issued by the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") effective on November 26, 2025. The FFCTO prohibited the trading by any person or company of any securities of the Company in Canada, except pursuant to limited exceptions under the FFCTO.

The FFCTO was issued by the OSC on May 7, 2025 due to the Company's failure to file its annual audited financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related officer certifications for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 (collectively, the "Filings") as required under Parts 4 and 5 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations and pursuant to National Instrument 52-109 - Certification of Disclosure in Issuer's Annual and Interim Filings. The Company submitted the Filings on September 12, 2025, as amended on November 19, 2025, all of which are available for review on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. On September 19, 2025, the Company filed on SEDAR+ its interim financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related officer certifications for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and the six months ended June 30, 2025.

The Company has submitted a written application to the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange") in order to commence the process to reinstate trading of the Company's common shares on the Exchange. Furthermore, the Company confirms that it has provided the OSC with an undertaking to hold an annual meeting of shareholders on or before February 26, 2026. Other than as otherwise disclosed by the Company since the date of the FFCTO, there have been no changes to the Company's current or future business plans since the date of the FFCTO.

About Promino

Promino is an innovative and research driven Canadian nutraceutical company specializing in the development of science-based products for the global consumer packaged goods market, with a portfolio focused specifically on muscle health. Promino's lead product, Rejuvenate Muscle Health now benefits from a new formulation that aims to assist in the building, rebuilding, restoration and rejuvenation of natural muscle mass. Promino also offers Promino, an elite performance supplement for both professional and amateur athletes to accelerate muscle recovery, build strength and accelerate recovery from injury. Promino was founded in 2015 and is located in Burlington, Ontario.

For more information about Rejuvenate Muscle Activator and where to purchase, visit www.rejuvenatemuscle.com.

To learn more about Promino, visit www.drinkpromino.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipates", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

