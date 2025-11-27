Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2025) - Royal Road Minerals Limited. (TSXV: RYR) (OTCQB: RRDMF) (the "Company" or "Royal Road") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of November 3, 2025, it has successfully closed its non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") through the issuance of 27,772,523 ordinary shares (each, a "Share") in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.18 per Share for gross proceeds of $5,000,000.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), the Shares were offered for sale to purchasers resident in Canada and/or other qualifying jurisdictions pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106 as amended by CSA Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 (the "LIFE Exemption"). Because the Offering was completed pursuant to the LIFE Exemption, the Shares issued pursuant to the Offering are not subject to a hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws. The Offering attracted solid interest from both existing and new investors.

The Company further confirms that its largest shareholder, Rio2 Limited, maintains its approximately 15% equity stake in Royal Road following completion of the Offering.

In connection with the closing of the Offering, the Company paid certain eligible persons cash commissions in the aggregate amount of $251,319.23 and issued an aggregate of 1,396,215 broker warrants (each, a "Broker Warrant"). Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Share at a price of $0.18 per Share for a period of thirty-six (36) months from the closing of the Offering.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to expand drilling programs across Royal Road's properties in Colombia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as more specifically detailed in the Company's offering document dated November 3, 2025 prepared and filed in accordance with the LIFE Exemption.

The Offering constituted a related party transaction within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") as insiders of the Company subscribed for an aggregate of 4,502,223 Shares. The Company is relying on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the Company is not listed on a specified market and the fair market value of the participation in the Offering by insiders does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company in accordance with MI 61-101. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction at least 21 days before the closing of the of the Offering, which the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances in order to complete the Offering in an expeditious manner.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

About Royal Road Minerals:

Royal Road Minerals is a mineral exploration and development company with its head office and technical-operations center located in Jersey, Channel Islands. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker RYR, on the OTCQB under the ticker RRDMF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker RLU. The Company's mission is to apply expert skills and innovative technologies to the process of discovering and developing copper and gold deposits of a scale large enough to benefit future generations and modern enough to ensure minimum impact on the environment and no net loss of biodiversity. The Company currently explores in the Kingdoms of Saudi Arabia, Morocco and in Colombia. More information can be found on the Company's website www.royalroadminerals.com.

SOURCE: Royal Road Minerals Limited