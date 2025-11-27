Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2025) - Leor Rotchild, Founder, Calgary Climate Week and other members, joined Ariane Bourassa, Head, Sustainability and ESG Strategy, TMX Group, to close the market and celebrate the launch of Calgary Climate Week 2026 from the Energy Transition Centre in Calgary.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZBsxCgbA9Rc

Calgary Climate Week is a city-wide celebration of climate leadership, innovation, and community action. Taking place June 1-6, 2026, the event brings together investors, climate-tech innovators, policymakers, and community changemakers for a week of forums, tours, demonstrations, and collaborative programming showcasing practical climate solutions. Calgary Climate Week provides a platform for discussing progress and accelerating action towards Calgary's climate goals, including reducing GHG emissions to net-zero by 2050.

The Calgary Climate Week was announced as part of Canada Climate Week Xchange (CCWX) event, in partnership with TMX Group and featuring sessions from the Energy Futures Lab, Evok Innovations, and the launch of Calgary Climate Week.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276224

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange