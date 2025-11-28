Anzeige
Freitag, 28.11.2025
PR Newswire
28.11.2025 02:06 Uhr
Huasun Energy Launches 760 W Heterojunction Solar Module with 2000 V System Voltage

XUANCHENG, China, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huasun Energy introduced its Himalaya 760 HV heterojunction (HJT) solar module, delivering 760 W output, 24.5% efficiency, and an industry-first 2000 V system voltage-advancing ultra-high-power module commercialization while driving higher system returns for customers.

Himalaya PLUS 760HV

Huasun's Chairman Xu Xiaohua noted that the photovoltaic industry is entering a new phase in which system-level cost reduction and lifecycle value are becoming the primary drivers of competitiveness. Designed for large-scale utility and desert-based projects, the 760 W module enables higher output and high-voltage operation to maximize project economics.

2000V System Voltage Delivers Verified System-Level Gains
By upgrading system voltage from the industry-standard 1500 V to 2000 V, the Himalaya 760 HV unlocks substantial system-level optimization. In a simulated 100 MVA utility project in Hami, Xinjiang, results show that compared with a 1500 V system, the 2000 V configuration:

  • Reduces BOS costs by approximately RMB 0.1157/W (˜ US 1.6 cents/W)
  • Cuts foundation pile demand by more than 5,000 units
  • Significantly improves land-use efficiency

Further analysis shows that compared with a TOPCon 725 W (1500 V) system, an HJT 760 W (2000 V) system delivers:

  • BOS cost reductions of RMB 0.1521/W (˜ US 2.1 cents/W)
  • BOS savings of approximately 11.95%
  • A project IRR increase of 0.86 percentage points

These performance gains translate directly into stronger investment returns for utility-scale solar projects.

Advanced Design for High Efficiency and Scalable Manufacturing
The Himalaya 760 HV integrates multiple design upgrades, including a 132 half-cell dual-string architecture, large-size silicon wafers, negative spacing design, and high screen coverage. With an active area ratio of 95.8%, the module achieves an approximate 20 W power gain and a 0.66% efficiency improvement.

To ensure safety under ultra-high-voltage operation, the module adopts an innovative butyl edge-sealing process for enhanced insulation without sacrificing efficiency. It is fully compatible with existing high-efficiency production lines, requiring only minor equipment adjustments for rapid and stable mass production.

Combining 760 W output, 24.5% efficiency, and a 2000 V platform, the Himalaya 760 HV establishes a new benchmark for next-generation utility PV systems. "760 W is not an endpoint, but a new starting point," Chairman Xu said. "This platform will continue evolving toward higher power, higher efficiency, and higher value for the global clean energy transition."

Website: www.huasunsolar.com
Email: sales@huasunsolar.com
Follow "HUASUN HJT" on LinkedIn for more heterojunction updates.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2833555/2_2.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2393329/5645352/Huasun_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huasun-energy-launches-760-w-heterojunction-solar-module-with-2000-v-system-voltage-302627830.html

