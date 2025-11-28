Hangzhou, China--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2025) - During the "2025 Joint Emergency Rescue Drill for Concurrent Multi-Type Accidents in Complex Scenarios," the DEEP Robotics quadruped robot served as a core rescue force. Leveraging its superior mobility across complex terrain, advantages in multi-unit collaboration, and real-time data transmission capabilities, it provided a reliable technical pathway and practical model for building a new-generation emergency rescue system.

Figure: X30 Robot Dog Appears at Fire Drill Site

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8457/276244_6ed86b62a438da85_001full.jpg

I. Pushing Limits: Replacing Human Labor in High-Risk Post-Disaster Zones

In scenarios simulating multiple complex accidents-including scaffold collapses, diesel tanker fires, and acrylic sphere tank leaks-the DEEP Robotics X30 robot dog demonstrated exceptional mobility across complex terrain, relying on its advanced quadruped bionic structure and intelligent gait control system. It steadily climbed 45° sloped stairs, nimbly navigated through hollow scaffold structures, and quickly traversed rubble-filled areas and other hazardous zones difficult or impossible for humans to access, achieving rapid arrival at the disaster's core area.

Furthermore, thanks to its IP67 industrial-grade protection and modular payload architecture, it operated continuously and stably in harsh conditions like accumulated water and dense dust, enabling integrated indoor-outdoor reconnaissance and all-weather response.

Figure: X30 Robot Dog Carrying Out Tasks at the Drill Site

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8457/276244_6ed86b62a438da85_002full.jpg

With its high mobility and strong environmental adaptability, the DEEP Robotics robot dog effectively broke through the rescue dilemma of "personnel cannot reach, and information cannot be transmitted." Its unmanned advance operations significantly reduce exposure risks for frontline rescuers, providing solid, reliable technical support for reconnaissance and search-and-rescue tasks in complex disaster environments.

II. Information Hub: Comprehensive Perception Enables Digitalized Decision-Making

Inside the drill command center, large screens displayed real-time 3D models of the disaster site transmitted by the robots-built by the X30 robot dogs using long-range, line-of-sight video transmission and full-scene scanning technologies. Leveraging a broadband self-organizing network system, the robot dogs relayed real-time environmental parameters and the status of trapped individuals, providing intuitive visual decision-making support for the command center. Through the coordinated operation of a personnel search-and-rescue platform and facial recognition cameras, the system successfully pinpointed the locations of all seven trapped persons, achieving a fully digitalized workflow from environmental perception to personnel localization.

Figure: X30 Robot Dog Equipped with Intelligent Reconnaissance Module

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8457/276244_6ed86b62a438da85_003full.jpg

While completing rescue tasks, the DEEP Robotics robot dogs simultaneously performed post-disaster site data collection and preservation, offering comprehensive data support for subsequent rescue deployment and incident analysis. This rescue model, deeply integrating intelligent perception and digital reconstruction, effectively overcomes the bottlenecks of information gaps and decision-making delays in traditional rescue efforts. It significantly enhances command precision and execution efficiency, showcasing an important technological trend towards data-driven, intelligent decision-making in emergency response.

III. Proven in Realistic Drills: Solid Capabilities Handling Multi-Scenario Challenges

DEEP Robotics' robot dogs have consistently proven their reliability in numerous realistic drills. During the "Emergency Mission 2024" joint rescue exercise for super typhoon preparedness and major flood disaster response, the X30 quadruped robot collaborated with drones to conduct reconnaissance at a simulated chemical deflagration site, transmitting critical real-time data such as temperature and gas concentration, providing vital information for command decisions.

Figure: X30 Robot Dog Performing Reconnaissance Tasks During the "Emergency Mission 2024" Rescue Exercise

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8457/276244_6ed86b62a438da85_004full.jpg

In Erdos, Inner Mongolia drill simulating a natural gas pipeline leak and explosion, a scout robot dog was the first to enter the core leak zone, performing environmental detection and situational awareness tasks, greatly improving emergency handling efficiency and effectively ensuring firefighter safety.

These successful applications across different regions and scenarios demonstrate that DEEP Robotics' smart firefighting solutions possess the adaptability to handle various disaster environments. Its technology not only achieves autonomous operation and multi-robot collaboration in complex, unstructured settings but has also significantly enhanced the safety, precision, and response speed of rescue operations in realistic drills.

Currently, DEEP Robotics' robot dogs have been deployed at scale by fire and rescue departments in multiple provinces and cities across China. As of 2025, its market share in the domestic firefighting robot sector exceeds 90%. This outstanding performance not only validates the core value and irreplaceability of intelligent equipment in extreme rescue environments but also sets a replicable, scalable success benchmark for the digital and intelligent transformation of the emergency response industry.

With the accelerated advancement of smart firefighting initiatives, DEEP Robotics' firefighting solutions are demonstrating broad market prospects and commercial potential. As an industry leader, DEEP Robotics, with its leading technological advantages and extensive practical experience, has carved out a new growth track within the emergency safety industry, continuously contributing innovative strength to the protection of people's lives and property.

At disaster rescue sites, traditional firefighting models consistently face the dual challenges of "hazardous environments" and "low efficiency": complex and changing conditions, severely lacking on-site information. Rescue personnel must confront multiple threats like high temperatures, thick smoke, and toxic gases while carrying heavy equipment for high-intensity work. This not only involves extreme safety risks but also severely hampers overall rescue efficiency due to delayed information transmission and limited endurance.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276244

SOURCE: China Newswire