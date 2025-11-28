Anzeige
WKN: PAG911 | ISIN: DE000PAG9113 | Ticker-Symbol: P911
Xetra
27.11.25 | 17:41
44,620 Euro
+1,13 % +0,500
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
GEX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
PORSCHE AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PORSCHE AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,42044,89027.11.
44,39044,88027.11.
PORSCHE AG
PORSCHE AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PORSCHE AG44,620+1,13 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.