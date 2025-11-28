Beijing Future Science City Administrative Committee: 2025 Energy Transition Conference Kicked Off in Beijing's Future Science City

BEIJING, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 22, the 2025 Energy Transition Conference grandly opened at the Energy Valley in Future Science City, Changping District, Beijing. Now in its seventh year at Energy Valley, this annual conference continues to grow as a key platform for charting the direction of the energy sector, launching cutting-edge technologies, and fostering international collaboration. It is playing a vital role in boosting Changping District's global standing in the energy field, accelerating the clustering of high-quality projects, and shaping Energy Valley into a world-class hub for innovation.

This year's conference, themed Accelerating Enterprise-Local Government Collaborative Innovation for Green Transition, featured a rich program: an opening and plenary session, two key events, one technical exchange activity, and six thematic meetings. Additional activities included guided tours of Energy Valley, project roadshows, and closed-door exchanges.

The opening ceremony and plenary session, held on the first day, brought together energy industry leaders from China and abroad to explore applied innovation, ecosystem development, and cross-sector collaboration. Major deliverables released at the event included the Global Energy Transition Report 2025 and the Beijing Future Science City Energy Valley Industrial Development White Paper 2025.

Two spotlight events - the Enterprise-Local Government Cooperation Forum and the Energy Valley High-Quality Development Conference - focused on deepening collaboration among enterprises, universities, financial institutions, and local governments. These sessions aimed to drive coordinated innovation and accelerate the rise of Energy Valley as a globally recognized energy innovation hub.

The conference featured a technical exchange activity that adopted a hybrid indoor-outdoor format. Fifteen renowned domestic and international enterprises were invited to showcase their latest innovations in green energy transition and digital technology. The indoor section highlighted the integration of energy with digital and AI technologies, while the outdoor exhibits featured hydrogen-powered robot dogs and two-wheelers, hydrogen production and refueling equipment, and drones for power equipment inspection.

The conference venue, the Energy Valley of Future Science City, is tasked with becoming a globally influential innovation hub in the energy sector and a core zone for Beijing's advanced energy industry. It has distinctive strengths in developing the advanced energy industry, including abundant innovation resources, comprehensive industrial elements, well-established enterprise-friendly policies, and high-quality supporting services. Changping District will leverage Future Science City as a pivotal platform to transform the Energy Valley into a source of technological innovation, a new highland for industrial development, and a demonstration zone for green transition in the advanced energy field. Changping District warmly welcomes global talent, especially experts, entrepreneurs, and investors in the energy sector, to the Future Science City for exchanges, field visits, and investment opportunities. Let us join hands to build Future Science City and contribute our wisdom and strength to accelerating Beijing's development as an international sci-tech innovation hub.

