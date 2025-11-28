Anzeige
PR Newswire
28.11.2025 04:18 Uhr
CCTV+: Liangzhu and the World: Dialogues that Illuminate the Future!

The Global Premiere of the Documentary "Liangzhu: A Dialogue across World Civilizations"

BEIJING, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- To advance the Global Civilization Initiative and enrich cultural exchanges between China and the rest of the world, the Overseas Center of ZMG (ZTV-WORLD) has created the international communication documentary "Liangzhu: A Dialogue across World Civilizations" Brazil Edition and Achievements Edition, which will be broadcast simultaneously on multiple global platforms starting today, displaying the beauty of Chinese imagery to build bridges for civilizational communication.

The documentary is based on the "Liangzhu: A Dialogue across World Civilizations" series of cultural exchange events. It records the vivid journey of Chinese civilization as it meets, understands and interacts with other world civilizations, with mutual learning among civilizations as the narrative perspective. Through stimulating dialogues between civilizations, immersive youth interactions, and colorful thematic exhibitions, the documentary presents the ancient wisdom and contemporary value embodied in Liangzhu culture, showcasing the open and inclusive nature of Chinese civilization and a cultural awareness of building a community with a shared future for mankind. It injects profound and cultural strength into promoting exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations, enhancing the friendship among peoples of different countries.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2833594/Video_1.mp4
Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2833595/Video_2.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cctv-liangzhu-and-the-world-dialogues-that-illuminate-the-future-302627856.html

