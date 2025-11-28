JBL Solidifies Its Spot as the #1 Party Speaker Brand With the Latest PartyBox Lineup

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / November 28, 2025 / JBL, the undisputed leader in party speaker innovation, raises the bar with its newest PartyBox lineup, designed to elevate any celebration with powerful sound, immersive light shows, and seamless multi-speaker connectivity. Featuring JBL Pro Sound and AI Sound Boost technology, these speakers optimise audio output for dynamic bass and crystal-clear treble, ensuring the music sounds flawless, whether in the living room or poolside in the backyard. With key features like replaceable batteries, Auracast for limitless speaker pairing, and durable splashproof designs, JBL continues to deliver the ultimate audio experience for any occasion.

JBL PartyBox 520

"JBL has firmly established itself as the leader in portable and party speakers by consistently pushing the boundaries of sound and design. We are proud to once again be recognised as the World's No. 1 Best-Selling Party Speaker brand. This is a testament to our commitment to delivering powerful, immersive sound experiences. The latest PartyBox series continues this legacy, combining cutting-edge technology with remarkable durability to bring people together at both intimate gatherings and large-scale events," said Grace Koh, General Manager and Vice President, Consumer Audio, Harman Asia Pacific.

The newest model within the PartyBox series is the JBL PartyBox 520, one of the loudest battery-powered speakers on the market. Built for large gatherings seeking powerful performances, the speaker's IPX4 splashproof design and rugged telescopic handle, combined with wider, sturdier wheels, make it easy to transport the party anywhere. The JBL PartyBox 520 offers up to 15 hours of playtime on a single charge, and with replaceable batteries and fast-charging capabilities, the music can keep going without interruptions. AI Sound Boost analyses the music signal in real time to optimize and push the driver to its maximum capability, ultimately creating a more powerful, less-distorted sound. Plus, Auracast allows easy pairing with other Auracast-enabled JBL speakers, creating a fully connected sound system to fill every corner of the venue.

JBL PartyBox Encore 2

Rounding out the lineup is the JBL PartyBox Encore 2, which delivers the same high-quality sound in compact, easily portable designs. It features Bluetooth 5.4 with LE Audio for superior streaming quality and is equipped with redesigned ergonomic handles for enhanced portability. The JBL PartyBox Encore 2 will transform any space into a musical playground as it comes equipped with two wireless microphones for an interactive karaoke experience. With up to a 15-hour battery life and a quick 10-minute charge that delivers an additional 80 minutes of playback, these models ensure the party can continue on the go.

Retailing from RM2,099 to RM3,599, the new JBL PartyBox speakers are now available at all authorised dealers, on the official website, Lazada and Shopee.

The Auracast word mark and logos are trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. Any use of such marks by Harman is under license. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

