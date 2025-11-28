Leon Fuat Berhad: Leon Fuat Delivers 672.2% YoY PBT Surge in Q3 FY2025 on Stronger Margins and Higher Sales Revenue

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / November 28, 2025 / LEON FUAT BERHAD ("Leon Fuat" or the "Group"), a manufacturer and trader of steel products specialising in rolled long and flat steel, delivered a strong year-on-year ("YoY") recovery for the third quarter ended 30 September 2025 ("Q3 FY2025"), supported by higher revenue due to stronger sales volume across key steel categories, and improved overall gross margins. The Group recorded a profit before tax ("PBT") of RM6.50 million, a sharp increase from RM0.84 million in the corresponding quarter last year, reflecting a substantial 672.2% YoY surge.

Calvin Ooi Shang How, Executive Director of Leon Fuat

For Q3 FY2025, Leon Fuat's revenue rose 7.7% YoY to RM248.12 million from RM230.44 million previously, driven by stronger contributions from both trading and processing segments. Gross profit strengthened to RM24.71 million, representing a 37.3% YoY increase, as overall gross profit margin improved from 9.0% to 11.8%. The higher margin performance offset the increase in inventories written down during the quarter. Profit after tax ("PAT") rose substantially by 2,878.4% to RM4.83 million, compared to RM0.16 million in Q3 FY2024.

In comparison with Q2 FY2025, the Group maintained a steady performance. Revenue increased 8.4% from RM228.84 million to RM248.12 million, supported by higher trading and processing volumes particularly in flat and long carbon steel products. Gross profit remained resilient at RM24.71 million versus RM24.12 million in Q2 FY2025, while PBT softened marginally by 2.2%, from RM6.65 million to RM6.50 million, primarily due to the decrease in other income resulted fromlower insurance-related income recognised in Q3 FY2025.

Calvin Ooi Shang How, Executive Director of Leon Fuat commented, "This quarter shows the underlying demand resilience within our customer base and the strength of our diversified steel solutions. Despite higher inventories written down and continued volatility in regional steel pricing, we sustained healthy margins and delivered a solid performance. The YoY improvement reflects disciplined execution, effective inventory management, and the market's gradual recovery."

He added, "We remain focused on strengthening our operational capabilities and ensuring that our integrated trading, processing, and downstream manufacturing activities remain competitive. While external uncertainties persist, we expect improved domestic activity and currency stability to support demand in the coming period."

Looking ahead, the Group remains cautiously optimistic. The continued strengthening of the Ringgit and improving domestic economic indicators, particularly in manufacturing, construction, and investment activities; are expected to support steel consumption moving into the final quarter of the year. Leon Fuat will continue monitoring global steel price trends, foreign exchange movements, and supply chain dynamics, while maintaining prudent inventory strategies and cost discipline. The Board anticipates that the Group will achieve positive results for the remaining quarter of FY2025, in line with its year-to-date performance.

As at 27 November 2025, the share price of Leon Fuat is RM0.375, representing a market capitalisation of RM127.9 million.

About Leon Fuat

Leon Fuat Berhad ('Leon Fuat' or the Group') primarily in the business of trading, processing and/or manufacturing (collectively referred to as "processing") of steel products, specialising in rolled long and flat steel products.

The Group's trading activities consist of a wide portfolio of steel products, which includes flat products such as coils, plates, sheets, welded tubes, and pipes, welded rectangular and square sections, and long products such as bars, rods, shafts, sections, angles, channels and seamless tubes and pipes.

The Group's processing business is synergistic to the trading operations. As part of the Group's value-added activities, Leon Fuat undertakes processing activities in the form of cutting, levelling, shearing, profiling, bending, finishing and production of welded steel pipe and expanded metal.

As an established name, Leon Fuat has a strong portfolio of customers of more than 3,000 and have a long-standing relationship with customers.

For more information, please visit www.leonfuat.com.my.

