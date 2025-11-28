Sampo plc, stock exchange release, 28 November 2025 at 8:30 am EET

Sampo plc's share buybacks 27 November 2025

On 27 November 2025, Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI4000552500) as follows:

Sampo plc's share buybacks Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares* Market (MIC Code) 1,604 10.17 AQEU 89,249 10.18 CEUX 32,470 10.18 TQEX 105,227 10.18 XHEL TOTAL 228,550 10.18

* rounded to two decimals

On 5 November 2025, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 150 million in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 6 November 2025, is based on the authorisation granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 23 April 2025.

After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 3,776,458 Sampo A shares representing 0.14 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.

