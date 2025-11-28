Online Home Shop: OHS attracts over 1,600 Instagram and TikTok creators after Housewise Winter Social and record sales

MANCHESTER, England, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Home Shop (OHS) has attracted over 1,600 Instagram and TikTok creators to sign up to its Influencer Community after showcasing its Christmas collection at a homeware event in Manchester.

Members saw a 65% increase since the event, to help strengthen OHS's market positioning following a successful Housewise Winter Social, which connects brands with trending creators and influencers.

It comes as OHS has become a go-to destination for affordable homeware, with record gross sales of £61 million for 2025 - a 28% year-on-year increase to 31 January 2025.

OHS's Influencer Community members receive a £25 gift card to get started as well as 5% commission on every sale they make and extra rewards for top performers.

Content creators were wooed by OHS's cosy Christmas essentials, storage solutions, and on-trend home accessories at the event in central Manchester on November 8.

Meanwhile, the Ribbed Accent Chair was one of the charity prizes at the event, with profits going to The Lullaby Trust.

Participation in the networking event was a strategic move to drive brand awareness, strengthen influencer relationships, and engage shoppers through digital storytelling and spreading festive cheer across social platforms.

Head of Brand Marketing, Shona Osborne, said: "Housewise was a fantastic social to bring our community together and resulted in a huge uplift in sign ups.

"As OHS continues to grow with record sales, our event strategy is evolving and expanding alongside it, and this was an exciting step forward in our wider marketing strategy to raise awareness about our fantastic range of homeware product categories.

"We enjoyed reconnecting with influencers we already know and love, while also building new relationships with fresh talent."

