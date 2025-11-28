A research team in India has investigated the use of highly conductive transparent electrodes based on amorphous indium zinc made with a room temperature process in perovskite solar cells. The devices could be used in tandem and building-integrated PV applications.Scientists at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay have demonstrated the non-destructive, room-temperature deposition of amorphous indium zinc oxide (a-IZO) transparent electrodes (TEs) for perovskite solar cell applications. Compared to indium tin oxide (ITO) counterparts, a-IZO TEs reportedly avoid sputtering damage of the temperature-sensitive ...

