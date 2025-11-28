

EQS Newswire / 28/11/2025 / 15:46 UTC+8

China Leon Inspection Holdings Limited (stock code: 1586.HK), a leading international testing, inspection and certification (TIC) company, has been named to Forbes Asia's Best Under A Billion for the fifth consecutive year. The annual list highlights 200 top-performing, publicly listed small and midsize companies in the Asia-Pacific region with annual revenue between US$10 million and US$1 billion. From a pool of over 19,000 listed companies, selections are made based on a combination of factors including debt levels, revenue growth, earnings-per-share growth, and return on equity. This five-year streak underscores the market's strong recognition of Leon Inspection's robust governance, operational resilience, and consistent profitability, cementing its position as a leader in the global TIC industry. On November 25, 2025, Leon Inspection was honored at the Forbes Asia Best Under A Bilion Forum and Awards Dinner in Singapore.

Committed to corporate social responsibility and sustainable development, Leon Inspection has built a comprehensive service platform spanning carbon assets, ESG advisory, and sustainable development solutions. By actively shaping industry standards and supporting green urban initiatives, the company has evolved from an early mover to a standard-setter and recognized industry pacesetter.

In September 2025, Leon Inspection published the world's first Global Article 6 Readiness Rating Report, offering the first comprehensive evaluation of carbon-market readiness across all 195 Parties to the Paris Agreement. Built on four core pillars-regulatory framework, infrastructure, financial mechanisms, and implementation track record-the report serves as an authoritative reference for global climate governance and carbon-market development. The company also recently sponsored the release of the Smart Sidewalk Guide by Carnegie Mellon University's School of Architecture. The guide introduces an innovative "Smart Sidewalk Taxonomy" that integrates green and grey infrastructure, utility systems, and subsurface networks, redefining sidewalks as critical assets for climate resilience and urban mobility.

At the start of 2025, Leon Inspection rolled out the group-wide adoption of its "AI + Robotics" initiative, driving an intelligent overhaul of its core operations. Its proprietary Leon AI System marks the industry's first seamless integration of a large language model with testing and inspection operations. The company is also developing a next-generation intelligent workplace safety platform that combines IoT, big data, and multimodal AI to shift workplace safety from reactive compliance to predictive, proactive risk management.

With a global network of more than 80 branches and accredited laboratories, Leon Inspection continues to expand from its Asia-Pacific stronghold into fast-growing markets in South America, Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia, and beyond. Looking ahead, the company will accelerate the international rollout of its AI platform, with a focus on cross-border data mutual recognition, AI-driven carbon accounting tools, and predictive quality models for bulk energy commodities.

This fifth consecutive appearance on Forbes Asia's Best Under A Billion list is a clear endorsement of Leon Inspection's brand strength and credibility. Through pioneering low-carbon research, deep AI integration, and active collaboration on smart-city solutions, the company continues to deliver tangible innovation and a strong commitment to sustainability.

Moving forward, Leon Inspection remains firmly focused on long-term value creation, prioritizing shareholder returns, deepening global operations, advancing AI and ESG capabilities, and forging enduring competitive strengths to ensure long-term, high-quality growth for investors. 28/11/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

View original content: EQS News