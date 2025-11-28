Original-Research: Westwing Group SE - from NuWays AG



28.11.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.



Classification of NuWays AG to Westwing Group SE Company Name: Westwing Group SE ISIN: DE000A2N4H07 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Buy from: 28.11.2025 Target price: EUR 22.00 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Henry Wendisch

Following years of post-covid normalization, WEW is back on a self-induced growth path, independent of the consumer sentiment. With this multi-pager we dive deeper into this compelling investment case of one of our alpha ideas:



Rightsizing at the right time, in the right way. The post-COVID value creation plan fundamentally reshaped the company's operating model. Management swiftly adapted to a new demand environment while always keeping a lean, scalable expansion across Europe in sight. The company rightsized its cost base, restructured several markets, modernized IT, and centralized logistics into a state-of-the-art hub, driving fulfillment efficiency gains and cost control. These actions have created a more agile and efficient organization, well positioned to capture future growth opportunities.



Westwing Collection - higher value, higher margins. As a result of the rise in WWC share of GMV from 41% in FY '22 to 65% in FY '25e, AOV went up from € 154 in FY '22 to € 242 in FY '25e. Consequently, a higher average order value (AOV) has driven structural gross margin gains (47.1% in FY '22 to 52.2% in FY '25e) and deeper brand loyalty. As the mix shifts further towards WWC, we see continued upside to profitability, one of Westwing's key long-term levers.



European expansion resumes; UK next? We anticipate rapid progress in recently entered markets, with early signs already visible in the International segment's +11% yoy sales growth in Q3 '25. As Westwing continues to build scale across Europe, the next strategic leap should be the UK, a high-potential market that could significantly expand its addressable market reach and validate the brand's ability to replicate success beyond the EU. We see this as a key catalyst for an accelerating top-line and as further re-rating potential.



High cash-generation with recovering capital efficiency. WEW's business model benefits from favorable working capital dynamics, allowing it to operate with mostly negative WC and strong cash conversion. Currently, around 10% of sales convert to FCF, a figure expected to rise toward up to 20% as margins continue to improve. In addition, capital efficiency should recover from negative levels (eNuW: 13% ROIC FY '25 vs -7% in FY '24), lifted by higher adj. EBITDA margins, and decreasing amortization of intangibles, as the company leaves the legacy shop software change behind.



The combination of a highly attractive valuation (4.2x FY'26e EV/adj. EBITDA), management's clockwork delivery of the value creation plan, imminent topline growth with operating leverage, a strong net cash position (€ 58m per Q3 '25) and upbeat cash generation, underpins our conviction in a high-reward investment case and a compelling entry point into one of Europe's leading design brands. Therefore, we reiterate our BUY rating and keep WEW in our AlphaList with an unchanged PT of € 22.00, based on DCF.







