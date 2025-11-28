The Chinese manufacturer said the higher-voltage design of the new module reduces cable, combiner, pile-foundation, and land-use requirements, delivering balance-of-system savings of up to CNY 0.15 ($0.012)/W in western China. The module offers a power output of 730 W to 770 W and a conversion efficiency of up to 24.8%.Chinese solar module maker Huasun has launched a new heterojunction (HJT) solar module with a system voltage rating of 2,000 V and a power output of up to 770 W. The Himalaya HSN-212-B132 features a 132-cell, bifacial, double-glass configuration, measures 2,384 mm × 1,303 mm × 33 ...

