JMK Research expects India to install 41.5 GW of solar capacity in fiscal 2026, including 32 GW from utility-scale projects, 8 GW from rooftop systems and 1.5 GW from off-grid installations.From pv magazine India JMK Research expects India to add about 41.5 GW of new solar capacity in fiscal 2026 (12 months ending March 31, 2026). Of that total, roughly 32 GW is expected from utility-scale projects, 8 GW from rooftop solar and 1.5 GW from off-grid systems. India added about 22.5 GW of new utility-scale solar capacity between January and September 2025, a 70.3% increase compared with the same period ...

