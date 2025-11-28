Anzeige
Mondi Plc - Holding(s) in Company

Mondi Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 28

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49

JSE share code: MNP

28 November 2025

Notification of Major Interests in Shares

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BMWC6P49

Issuer Name

MONDI PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

J.P. Morgan Securities plc

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

24-Nov-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

26-Nov-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

4.842183

2.646578

7.488761

33058116

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

3.346231

4.407339

7.753570

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BMWC6P49

21374333

4.842183

Sub Total 8.A

21374333

4.842183%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Depository Receipts

n/a

n/a

23600

0.005346

Right to recall shares lent out

n/a

n/a

3

0.000000

Sub Total 8.B1

23603

0.005346%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/12/2025

02/12/2025

Cash

63174

0.014306

Cash-settled Equity Swap

16/01/2026

16/01/2026

Cash

31321

0.007095

Cash-settled Equity Swap

20/01/2026

20/01/2026

Cash

809

0.000183

Cash-settled Equity Swap

09/02/2026

09/02/2026

Cash

56976

0.012907

Cash-settled Equity Swap

10/02/2026

10/02/2026

Cash

214800

0.048658

Cash-settled Equity Swap

11/02/2026

11/02/2026

Cash

600720

0.136080

Cash-settled Equity Swap

23/02/2026

23/02/2026

Cash

222092

0.050313

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/03/2026

02/03/2026

Cash

528600

0.119743

Cash-settled Equity Swap

03/03/2026

03/03/2026

Cash

81446

0.018438

Cash-settled Equity Swap

11/03/2026

11/03/2026

Cash

39847

0.009020

Cash-settled Equity Swap

18/03/2026

18/03/2026

Cash

20149

0.004564

Cash-settled Equity Swap

23/03/2026

23/03/2026

Cash

23000

0.005210

Cash-settled Equity Swap

25/03/2026

25/03/2026

Cash

4711

0.001067

Cash-settled Equity Swap

01/04/2026

01/04/2026

Cash

38395

0.008684

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/04/2026

02/04/2026

Cash

23533

0.005324

Cash-settled Equity Swap

09/04/2026

09/04/2026

Cash

23079

0.005228

Cash-settled Equity Swap

15/04/2026

15/04/2026

Cash

364

0.000082

Cash-settled Equity Swap

28/04/2026

28/04/2026

Cash

39198

0.008880

Cash-settled Equity Swap

30/04/2026

30/04/2026

Cash

49

0.000011

Cash-settled Equity Swap

08/05/2026

08/05/2026

Cash

98780

0.022370

Cash-settled Equity Swap

13/05/2026

13/05/2026

Cash

6274

0.001420

Cash-settled Equity Swap

28/05/2026

28/05/2026

Cash

22

0.000004

Cash-settled Equity Swap

29/05/2026

29/05/2026

Cash

178658

0.040474

Cash-settled Equity Swap

10/06/2026

10/06/2026

Cash

30242

0.006851

Cash-settled Equity Swap

17/06/2026

17/06/2026

Cash

9990

0.002261

Cash-settled Equity Swap

24/06/2026

24/06/2026

Cash

5042

0.001141

Cash-settled Equity Swap

08/07/2026

08/07/2026

Cash

23996

0.005436

Cash-settled Equity Swap

14/07/2026

14/07/2026

Cash

4337

0.000981

Cash-settled Equity Swap

12/08/2026

12/08/2026

Cash

141435

0.032039

Cash-settled Equity Swap

19/08/2026

19/08/2026

Cash

17472

0.003954

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/09/2026

02/09/2026

Cash

3413

0.000772

Cash-settled Equity Swap

07/09/2026

07/09/2026

Cash

5174680

1.172298

Cash-settled Equity Swap

08/09/2026

08/09/2026

Cash

398685

0.090294

Cash-settled Equity Swap

23/09/2026

23/09/2026

Cash

87290

0.019775

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/10/2026

02/10/2026

Cash

262745

0.059508

Cash-settled Equity Swap

08/10/2026

08/10/2026

Cash

3048

0.000685

Cash-settled Equity Swap

15/10/2026

15/10/2026

Cash

66722

0.015100

Cash-settled Equity Swap

16/10/2026

16/10/2026

Cash

163042

0.036936

Cash-settled Equity Swap

03/11/2026

03/11/2026

Cash

495768

0.112291

Cash-settled Equity Swap

05/11/2026

05/11/2026

Cash

4592

0.001038

Cash-settled Equity Swap

12/11/2026

12/11/2026

Cash

11185

0.002533

Cash-settled Equity Swap

25/11/2026

25/11/2026

Cash

68082

0.015423

Cash-settled Equity Swap

26/11/2026

26/11/2026

Cash

79137

0.017924

Cash-settled Equity Swap

27/11/2026

27/11/2026

Cash

5892

0.001330

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/12/2026

02/12/2026

Cash

227219

0.051448

Cash-settled Equity Swap

03/12/2026

03/12/2026

Cash

15552

0.003523

Cash-settled Equity Swap

10/12/2026

10/12/2026

Cash

2106

0.000469

Cash-settled Equity Swap

16/12/2026

16/12/2026

Cash

100428

0.022726

Cash-settled Equity Swap

17/12/2026

17/12/2026

Cash

15400

0.003488

Cash-settled Equity Swap

22/12/2026

22/12/2026

Cash

5944

0.001337

Cash-settled Equity Swap

23/12/2026

23/12/2026

Cash

1365010

0.309235

Cash-settled Equity Swap

24/12/2026

24/12/2026

Cash

49134

0.011127

Cash-settled Equity Swap

06/01/2027

06/01/2027

Cash

19714

0.004465

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/06/2027

02/06/2027

Cash

9990

0.002261

Cash-settled Equity Swap

30/05/2028

30/05/2028

Cash

33074

0.007490

Cash-settled Equity Swap

04/06/2029

04/06/2029

Cash

17211

0.003897

Cash-settled Equity Swap

22/05/2030

22/05/2030

Cash

7761

0.001756

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/07/2030

02/07/2030

Cash

45932

0.010402

Cash-settled Equity Swap

13/07/2035

13/07/2035

Cash

27058

0.006127

Cash-settled Equity Swap

19/07/2035

19/07/2035

Cash

80875

0.018321

Cash-settled Equity Swap

28/09/2035

28/09/2035

Cash

16165

0.003657

Cash-settled Equity Swap

11/10/2035

11/10/2035

Cash

338

0.000076

Cash-settled Equity Swap

25/10/2035

25/10/2035

Cash

68082

0.015423

Cash-settled Equity Swap

08/11/2035

08/11/2035

Cash

70001

0.015853

Cash-settled Equity Swap

09/11/2035

09/11/2035

Cash

19714

0.004463

Cash-settled Equity Swap

22/11/2035

22/11/2035

Cash

79188

0.017925

Cash-settled Equity Swap

26/11/2035

26/11/2035

Cash

78

0.000017

Cash-settled Equity Swap

28/11/2025

28/11/2025

Cash

31414

0.007115

Sub Total 8.B2

11660180

2.641232%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J.P. Morgan Securities plc

4.083241

6.655804%

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J.P. Morgan SE

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Chain of controlled undertakings:

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)
J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited (100%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan SE (100%)

12. Date of Completion

27-Nov-2025

13. Place Of Completion

London

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/a BofA


