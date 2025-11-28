AEG Europe: AEG Recognised Among the UK's Most Inclusive Workplaces for 2025

Live entertainment leader recognised with two major inclusion accreditations, cementing its position as one of the UK's most inclusive businesses

London, UK, Nov. 28, 2025, a subsidiary of the world leader in live sport and entertainment, has been recognised among the Inclusive Top 50 UK Employers for 2025/26, a national benchmark celebrating organisations leading the way in Equality, Diversity & Inclusion (ED&I). The annual rankings are compiled by an expert advisory panel and highlight organisations driving best practice across all strands, including age, disability, gender, LGBT+, race and religion.

In addition, AEG Europe has achieved Leading-Edge status - the benchmark's highest level - on the 2025 Inclusion Maturity Curve, one of the industry's most rigorous and academically validated ED&I frameworks in the UK. Developed by WiHTLand inclusion in, in partnership with the Centre for Diversity Policy Research and Practice at Oxford Brookes Business School, the benchmark assessed 80 of the UK's leading organisations across Hospitality, Travel, Leisure, and Retail. AEG ranked 2nd overall, scoring an exceptional 92/100, recognising its success in embedding meaningful, data-driven inclusion across its business.

2025 has been a landmark year of growth and momentum for the AEG team in Europe. The business has expanded into new territories, opened two new venues, acquired and launched three festivals, and signed a first-of-its-kind renewable energy deal powering its UK venues. Most recently, the team opened bookings for its newest venture, British Airways ARC at Olympia London, marking the next stage of AEG's growth.

Kirstie Loveridge, Chief People Officer, AEG International said: "Being named in the Inclusive Top 50, alongside achieving Leading-Edge status in the Inclusion Maturity Curve, is a significant validation of the culture we've built at AEG. Both recognitions reflect our commitment to creating a workplace where everyone feels valued, seen and empowered. We're incredibly proud of the progress we've made and remain fully committed to building an even more inclusive future."

While scaling at pace, AEG continues to invest in inclusion and cultural initiatives that include strengthened family leave, anonymised recruitment processes, clearer pathways for career progression, and collaboration with leading diversity organisations such as BYP, Bridge Creative, We Show The Salaryand WiHTLto create meaningful opportunities for underrepresented communities. Colleague engagement reflects this commitment, with 89% saying they feel proud to work at AEG. Most recently, the business teamed up with Inclusive Group to introduce an industry-pioneering initiative - the Speak Safe Ambassadors programme - creating a trained network of colleagues ready to support and respond to concerns around harassment, bullying and safeguarding.

"Experiencing any form of exclusionary or inappropriate behaviour at work can leave people feeling vulnerable and isolated. Whether it's a listening ear, signposting, or someone who can walk through how to raise a concern, AEG's Speak Safe Ambassadors provide an additional layer of support, embedded on the ground within teams," added Sasha Scott, Founder and CEO of Inclusive Group. "We were struck by just how engaged and committed AEG's first cohort of Speak Safe Ambassadors were to maintaining an inclusive environment where everyone feels supported, respected and heard."

AEG's recognition on the Inclusive Top 50 list follows a successful two-year journey that includes securing a place on The Sunday Times Best Places to Work list, earning a Top 25 Inspiring Workplaces ranking, and winning the Employee Journey Award at the recent Inclusive Awards. The company's efforts reinforce its position as a UK leader in inclusive workplace culture, demonstrating that growth, operational excellence, and meaningful inclusion can go hand in hand.

Attachment

AEG Recognised Among the UK's Most Inclusive Workplaces for 2025 (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4287c968-938f-4ae8-8755-10676de454e7)

