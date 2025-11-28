Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2025) - LBank Exchange is pleased to announce the listing of MNEE USD Stablecoin (MNEE). Trading for the MNEE/USDT pair is now open at 10:00 UTC on November 25 2025.

Users are able to access the trading pair at https://www.lbank.com/trade/mnee_usdt

About MNEE USD Stablecoin (MNEE)

MNEE is a regulated institutional grade USD stablecoin designed for digital payments, remittances, gaming, microtransactions, and enterprise settlement. It is fully backed 1:1 by reserves consisting of US Treasury bills and cash or cash equivalents, held in the MNEE Reserves. Each MNEE is intended to maintain the value of one unit of the corresponding fiat currency it represents.

MNEE is issued by MNEE Limited, a licensed digital asset business incorporated in Antigua and Barbuda and regulated under a Class A license by the Financial Services Regulatory Commission. The project follows strict AML and KYC requirements, with all verified customers screened through independent third party providers, including checks for sanctions, PEPs, high risk entities, and other financial crime risks.



About MNEE Token

Token Name: MNEE

Token Type: Fiat backed stablecoin

Total Supply: Elastic, minted and redeemed on demand

Blockchain: 1Sat Ordinals, Ethereum ERC20, with multi chain expansion planned MNEE Tokens are fully backed by an equivalent amount of fiat or fiat denominated assets held in the MNEE Reserves. For every 1 MNEE issued and in circulation, MNEE holds 1 unit of the corresponding fiat currency or an equivalent amount of fiat denominated assets such as US Treasury bills and cash.

Token Utility



Payment and Settlement

MNEE serves as a digital representation of fiat for instant payments, e commerce, enterprise settlement, and cross border transfers.

Gasless UX on 1Sat

On the 1Sat Ordinals protocol, users can transact without managing gas tokens, enabling simple onboarding and smooth user experience.

Microtransactions

Supports low value, high frequency use cases like in app payments, tipping, content monetization, API metering, and streaming.

Remittances

Enables fast and low cost cross border remittances using a stable USD pegged asset backed by audited reserves.

Programmable Dollars

Can be integrated into applications, bots, and backends to power programmable workflows, subscriptions, and automated settlement.

Agent to Agent Payments

Provides a stable, programmable unit of account for AI agents and automated systems to transact with one another.

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 20 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience. Through innovative trading solutions, the platform has enabled users to achieve average returns of over 130% on newly listed assets.

As the ultimate 100x Gems Hub, LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading guarantees, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.

