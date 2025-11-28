Anzeige
Freitag, 28.11.2025
Internationale Expansion geplant: Medizintechnik aus dem Weltraum!
28.11.2025 09:39 Uhr
Amundi MSCI World Swap II UCITS ETF USD Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi MSCI World Swap II UCITS ETF USD Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI World Swap II UCITS ETF USD Hedged Dist (WLDU LN) 
Amundi MSCI World Swap II UCITS ETF USD Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
28-Nov-2025 / 09:06 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI World Swap II UCITS ETF USD Hedged Dist 
 
DEALING DATE: 27-Nov-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 300.035 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 113639 
 
CODE: WLDU LN 
 
ISIN: FR0011669845 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     FR0011669845 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     WLDU LN 
LEI Code:   9695004S2YZ3JVO94R93 
Sequence No.: 409683 
EQS News ID:  2237234 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2237234&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 28, 2025 03:06 ET (08:06 GMT)

