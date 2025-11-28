DJ Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF Acc (SGQD LN) Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Nov-2025 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 27-Nov-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 266.528 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 61716 CODE: SGQD LN ISIN: LU0855692520 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0855692520 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQD LN LEI Code: 5493000NMO32U8YQA796 Sequence No.: 409707 EQS News ID: 2237282 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

