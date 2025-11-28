Shanghai Data Group: Global Data Ecosystem Conference Showcases Cutting-Edge Digital Development in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Data Ecosystem Conference kicked off in Shanghai on Nov. 25, highlighting the latest innovations in data flow and digital technology that are transforming data-driven ideas into real-world business solutions.

At the main forum of the conference, Shanghai and Singapore announced the progress in the mutual recognition of digital identities and electronic documents. Meanwhile, an online registration service for foreign-invested enterprises in Shanghai for Singaporean corporate investors which is based on the mutual recognition service was launched between Shanghai and Singapore.

The conference organizers, Shanghai Data Group and the National Data Development Research Institute, also released a white paper on building and operating a reliable data infrastructure.

A suite of platforms to support business transformation, together with a "2+365" full-cycle service model, featured at the conference. Designed around the core goal of precisely matching supply and demand, these platforms provide one-stop access to high-value data products, connect service providers with market demand, and deepen the integration of technological innovations with real-world industrial scenarios.

Eyecatching exhibitions include the winners of the national data application innovation competition "Data Elements X," a display by the National Data Group Alliance, and an exhibit of the Shanghai Data Economy Achievements. These initiatives all help to turn data innovations into real-world business applications.

The Global Data Ecosystem Conference has been held annually in Shanghai since 2021, bringing together top digital technology talents, businesses, and research institutions from around the world.

The event is a platform for communication and collaborative innovation in the digital ecosystem, supporting the development of global data economy.

Source: Shanghai Data Group

Contact person: Ms. Zou, Tel: 86-10-63074558