In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.N-type wafer prices have continued to decline for the fourth consecutive week. According to the OPIS Solar Weekly Report released on November 25, FOB China prices for M10 wafers were reported at $0.162 per piece (pc), down 4.71% week-on-week, while G12 wafers were priced at $0.202/pc, reflecting a 4.27% week-on-week decrease. Since the end of October, M10 and G12 wafer prices have recorded a cumulative decline of approximately 8.5% and 6.6%, respectively. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...