White Pearl Technology Group AB: WPTG Announces Integrated Growth in Cybersecurity, Smart Infrastructure and Agri-Tech with New Projects Secured across Africa

Stockholm, Sweden, 2025-11-28 - White Pearl Technology Group AB (WPTG) - A Swedish Global Tech Company - today announces the successful integration of recent acquisitions in smart infrastructure, the establishment of a dedicated Agri-Tech division, and the rapid expansion of its cybersecurity portfolio beyond the initial ITsMine announcement in early October. The combined value of these newly secured projects has already generated around SEK 20 million short term, in the second half of 2025, with substantial growth expected as integration deepens.

This strategic development has already translated into significant new business in South Africa and material project wins in Burkina Faso (three new solar projects), Kenya, and Zambia, with further growth planned through additional strategic partnerships and geographic expansion into the Middle East and Europe, with a particular focus on Sweden. For continuity, this update follows WPTG's previously announced agreement with ITsMine, also the acquisitions of Afrison and Premier Brands into the Group.

Key Points:

Integrated execution: Afrison (industrial lighting & smart infrastructure) and Premier Brands (energy/solar) integration completed, enabling end-to-end delivery across lighting retrofits, energy efficiency, and solar generation.

Afrison (industrial lighting & smart infrastructure) and Premier Brands (energy/solar) integration completed, enabling end-to-end delivery across lighting retrofits, energy efficiency, and solar generation. Agri-Tech scale-up: New division established to industrialise data-driven farming, water/energy optimisation and ERP/IoT integration across multi-farm operations.

New division established to industrialise data-driven farming, water/energy optimisation and ERP/IoT integration across multi-farm operations. Project momentum: Three solar projects secured in Burkina Faso; additional mining and agri projects in Kenya and Zambia primarily delivered by Afrison and the Agri-Tech division , reflecting early integration benefits.

Three solar projects secured in Burkina Faso; additional primarily delivered by , reflecting early integration benefits. Regional expansion: WPTG is executing a plan to extend its cybersecurity, smart infrastructure and Agri-Tech offerings into the Middle East and Europe , with Sweden a near-term priority. The Agri-Tech division is already in discussions with Swedish agri-tech companies to incorporate their offerings, starting with smart irrigation systems into WPTG's global platform.

WPTG is executing a plan to extend its cybersecurity, smart infrastructure and Agri-Tech offerings into the , with a near-term priority. The Agri-Tech division is already in discussions with to incorporate their offerings, starting with into WPTG's global platform. Cybersecurity build-out: Portfolio expansion beyond the initial ITsMine announcement is underway, with additional partnerships targeted to create one of Africa's most comprehensive enterprise security offerings and to support roll-out into new regions.

Portfolio expansion beyond the initial ITsMine announcement is underway, with additional partnerships targeted to create one of Africa's most comprehensive enterprise security offerings and to support roll-out into new regions. WPTG Cross-sell and Up-sell model showing it's effectiveness with the recent acquistions

This phase connects product, delivery and region. By combining smart infrastructure (lighting, energy and solar), an industrial Agri-Tech stack, and a hardening cybersecurity layer, WPTG is packaging solutions that solve immediate, high-value problems for enterprise and public-interest clients backed by a partner strategy that scales across borders.

Strategic Rationale

Synergies that matter: Lighting and energy retrofits from Afrison, paired with Premier Brands' solar capabilities, reduce client OPEX and emissions; the Agri-Tech division digitises operations end-to-end; the cybersecurity stack protects data and uptime.

Lighting and energy retrofits from Afrison, paired with Premier Brands' solar capabilities, reduce client OPEX and emissions; the Agri-Tech division digitises operations end-to-end; the cybersecurity stack protects data and uptime. Speed and repeatability: A common delivery playbook, partner certification and regional escalation paths support fast pilots and clean production roll-outs.

A common delivery playbook, partner certification and regional escalation paths support fast pilots and clean production roll-outs. Diversified growth: Multi-country execution in Africa with line-of-sight to the Middle East and Europe improves revenue mix and lowers concentration risk.

Multi-country execution in Africa with line-of-sight to the Middle East and Europe improves revenue mix and lowers concentration risk. Margin discipline: Standardised architectures and vendor frameworks reduce bespoke engineering and protect gross margins at scale.

Executive Comments

"We said we'd integrate and execute, and that's exactly what we've done," said Johan Cloete, Vice President, Global Cybersecurity, Smart Infrastructure & Agri-Tech at WPTG. "Afrison and Premier Brands are operating as one engine; our Agri-Tech division is landing real projects; and our cybersecurity portfolio is expanding beyond the initial ITsMine announcement. The immediate wins in South Africa, Burkina Faso, and importantly our Kenya and Zambia projects being delivered by Afrison and Agri-Tech prove the model. Next up is scaling this platform into the Middle East and Europe, with Sweden a priority as we engage Swedish innovators, starting with smart irrigation to strengthen the offering."

Market Impact and Implementation

WPTG has aligned sales engineering, programme governance and post-sales support across its three pillars to compress time-to-value. Smart infrastructure projects will prioritise energy-efficiency retrofits and solar deployments in heavy-use environments; Agri-Tech engagements will standardise telemetry, ERP/IoT integration and compliance; and the cybersecurity stack will harden data, endpoints and collaboration layers against modern ransomware and exfiltration threats. The playbook is designed to lift win-rates, standardise delivery, and create re-usable assets for entry into the Middle East and Europe, with Sweden as an initial landing zone for Agri-Tech partnerships.

Financial and Growth Projections

While individual project values and timelines vary by country and sector, around SEK 20 million of new business has already been secured at this early stage of integration. Management expects continued conversion from pilots to production over the coming quarters, supported by a growing book of cross-pillar opportunities and an expanding partner network. Capital deployment will remain disciplined, with a focus on margin protection through standard architectures and scalable delivery.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements, including expected growth, deployment timelines, regional expansion and partnership outcomes. These statements are based on current assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in market conditions. Actual results may differ materially. WPTG undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

About White Pearl Technology Group:

White Pearl Technology Group AB (WPTG) is a Swedish global technology company specialising in digital transformation solutions. With a presence in over 20 countries and a team of 850 experts, WPTG helps organisations navigate the complexities of the digital age, offering services ranging from ICT and system integration to business software and digital innovation. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North (WPTGB) in Stockholm, Sweden and on OTCQX (WPTGF) in the U.S.