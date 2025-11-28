Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 28.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Internationale Expansion geplant: Medizintechnik aus dem Weltraum!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 867025 | ISIN: FR0000121147 | Ticker-Symbol: FAU
Tradegate
28.11.25 | 11:54
12,000 Euro
+2,43 % +0,285
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
FORVIA SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FORVIA SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,98012,00011:55
11,98012,00011:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.11.2025 08:36 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FORVIA Statement on Divestiture Processes

PRESS
RELEASE

NANTERRE, FRANCE

Friday, November 28, 2025

FORVIA Statement on Divestiture Processes

Following recent media coverage, FORVIA aims to provide clarity to its employees, partners, and stakeholders regarding current divestiture processes.

As previously announced, FORVIA has been carrying out a comprehensive strategic review of its portfolio. As a result, the Group has engaged certain processes to sell parts of its robust portfolio, which includes assets of its Interiors business group.

As a listed company, FORVIA adheres to strict disclosure rules and governance standards. We do not comment on market rumors, nor can we communicate on specific elements of any confidential offer, including valuation or pricing. Any offer would be subject to negotiation and approval of our Board of Directors.

Today, our priority remains to execute our roadmap with discipline and responsibility, while driving our performance and empowering our teams to thrive as we advance our strategic transformation.

Press Analysts
Christophe MALBRANQUE
Group Influence Director
+33 (0) 6 21 96 23 53
christophe.malbranque@forvia.com		Adeline MICKELER
Group Vice President Investor Relations
+33 (0) 6 61 30 90 90
adeline.mickeler@forvia.com
Audrey ÉPÈCHE
Head of Media Relations
+33 (0) 6 15 98 23 53
audrey.epeche@forvia.com		Sébastien LEROY
Group Deputy Investor Relations Director
+33 (0) 6 26 89 33 69
sebastien.leroy@forvia.com
-
© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.