Vantage UK Wins 'Best Affiliate Program Broker 2025' at the Finance Magnates Awards

LONDON, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage UK is proud to announce its win for Best Affiliate Program Broker 2025 at the Finance Magnates Awards, celebrating excellence and innovation within the global financial services industry.

Recognising the most influential names in fintech and financial services, the Finance Magnates Awards follow a three-step process-nominations, community voting, and expert evaluation-to highlight companies that demonstrate innovation and industry leadership.

This recognition highlights Vantage UK's commitment to building one of the most transparent and growth-driven affiliate programs in the industry. With a strong focus on collaboration and client-centric performance, the Vantage Affiliate Program continues to empower partners through advanced technology, real-time tracking, and market-leading commissions.

"We're incredibly honoured to be recognised by Finance Magnates for our affiliate program. This award reflects the trust and success we've built with our partners, and our continued focus on driving growth in a competitive industry," said David Shayer, CEO at Vantage UK.

About Vantage UK

Vantage UK is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) and Spread Bets on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With 15 years of market experience, the Vantage Group goes beyond the role of brokers, providing a trusted trading ecosystem that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities.

Risk warning: CFDs and Spread Bets are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 57.7% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Bets with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs and Spread Bets work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, an offer, or solicitation of any financial products or services. The content is not intended for residents of any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. Readers are advised to seek independent professional advice before making any investment or financial decisions.

Vantage is a trading name for Vantage Global Prime LLP which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, FRN:590299.

