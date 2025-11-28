The third edition of the Awards celebrated marina excellence across the MENAT region

2025 marked the introduction of artificial intelligence as a supportive tool in the Awards submissions and assessment processes

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region; in the presence of Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, President of the UAE Sailing and Rowing Federation; and in collaboration with the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport; Abu Dhabi Maritime part of AD Ports Group (ADX: ADPORTS) announced the winners of the 2025 Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards in a ceremony during the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show on 20 November.

The Awards aim to bring recognition to the vibrant marina industry across the Middle East, North Africa, and Türkiye (MENAT region), and to set new benchmarks for excellence in marina management and operations.

The Awards third edition expanded their scope to recognise outstanding organisation-wide, individual, and project-based achievements or performance.

The ceremony honoured 22 winners across the following award categories:

Organisation-Based Awards

Outstanding Marina Award Gold: Dubai Harbour UAE Silver: D-Marin Didim Türkiye

Outstanding Emerging Marina Award: Gold: D-Marin Marsa Al Arab UAE Silver: Emirates Palace Marina UAE

Customer Experience Award: Gold: D-Marin Didim Türkiye Silver: D-Marin Göcek Türkiye

Employer Excellence Award: Gold: Palm Jumeirah Marina UAE Silver: Bulgari Marina UAE

Health Safety Award: Gold: Emirates Palace Marina UAE Silver: D-Marin Turgutreis Türkiye

Innovation Award: Gold: D-Marin Göcek Türkiye Silver: Palm Jumeirah Marina UAE

Sustainability Award: Gold: D-Marin Turgutreis Türkiye Silver: The Pearl Island Marina Qatar



Individual-Based Awards

Outstanding Leader Award: Gold: Wayne Shepherd Dubai Harbour Silver: Adel Maani Ayla Marina

Outstanding Service Hero Award: Gold: Sara Abdelaziz Aldar Marinas Silver: Charles Mayanja Emirates Palace Marina

Rising Star Award: Gold: Hassan Ahmad Jeddah Yacht Club Silver: Sherzodbek Ganiev Palm Jumeirah Marina



Project-Based Awards

Sustainability Project Award: Dubai Islands Marina

Innovation Project Award: Dubai Harbour

Finally, the Most Popular Marina special recognition, selected by public vote, went to: The Pearl Island Marina.

As in previous editions, submissions to the Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards first underwent analysis by teams of qualified assessors, who scored each entry according to the criteria specific to each award category.

Assessors submitted their findings to the Awards jury members, who weighed assessors' input as part of their deliberations, but also conducted their own qualitative examination of each entry before deciding award winners.

The fourth edition of the Awards is scheduled to take place in fall 2026.

*Source: AETOSWire

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251128105102/en/

Contacts:

AD Maritime

Thomas Macdonald

thomas.macdonald@admaritime.ae