InHand Networks Unveils FWA12 5G Wi-Fi 7 Router for Fast, Reliable Multi-Site Connectivity

Gigabit 5G Rel-16 and Wi-Fi 7 in a plug-and-play router, keeping U.S. branches, small and midsize businesses (SMBs) fast, secure and easy to manage.

Today, video meetings, cloud apps, online ordering and SOHO setups all depend on a stable network. When connections slow or drop at busy hours, productivity suffers - and most sites lack a full-time network engineer.

The new InHand FWA12 5G router addresses these realities. Aimed at small and midsize businesses, chain stores, rural schools, remote clinics, warehouses, emergency sites and SOHO, it combines gigabit-class 5G, Wi-Fi 7, enterprise-grade security and AI-powered cloud management in one device.

Fast 5G access that feels close to fiber

On the WAN side, the FWA12 uses a quad-core Arm Cortex-A55 processor and is built on the 5G Rel-16 standard, supporting both NSA and SA. It delivers peak downlink rates up to 7.01 Gbps and uplink up to 2.5 Gbps, providing a strong bandwidth foundation for cloud applications and HD video.

Advanced carrier aggregation enables 4-carrier aggregation on the downlink and 2-carrier aggregation on the uplink, using up to 300 MHz of spectrum. Eight high-gain omnidirectional antennas (six external and two internal) help maintain performance even in weak-signal or high-load conditions, so multi-party video meetings and large data uploads remain smooth and responsive.

Wi-Fi 7 for dense, mixed client access

On the LAN side, the FWA12 delivers dual-band Wi-Fi 7 and is fully compatible with 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be clients. With peak wireless rates up to 4.2 Gbps, a single unit can cover a typical office or storefront and provide high-speed access for laptops, smartphones, tablets, POS terminals, ordering kiosks and wireless cameras.

Smart networking, built-in resiliency

The FWA12 supports wired broadband and 5G cellular with flexible WAN/LAN/VLAN roles, allowing it to can operate as a 5G primary, backup or hybrid gateway. Load-balancing, traffic policies and IP Passthrough cover typical deployment needs, while automatic failover plus dual SIM and eSIM redundancy help keep sites online. Robust thermal design with fault detection and self-healing further enhances long-term stability.

Security designed for business-critical workloads

The FWA12 integrates a business-class security stack with IPsec and L2TP VPNs, built-in firewalls and ACLs for granular control of applications and devices. Multiple SSIDs separate internal networks from guest Wi-Fi, while portal access and 802.1X authentication support identity-based policies. Logs, anomaly detection and alerts give IT clear visibility into POS, finance, business and video traffic so critical services can safely share the same infrastructure.

AI-powered cloud management for multi-site networks

The FWA12 can be onboarded to the InHand cloud management platform, where AI-enhanced tools support day-to-day operations. A centralized dashboard shows device status, signal quality, bandwidth utilization and client counts across sites, and enables batch policy deployment and firmware upgrades to reduce on-site visits.

An AI diagnostics engine helps pinpoint root causes and suggest fixes, while a 24/7 AI network assistant answers configuration questions and guides troubleshooting. The companion mobile app enables engineers to support remote locations without constant travel.

Designed for the U.S. market, the FWA12 integrates smoothly with operator infrastructure and meets local regulatory requirements. Certified by Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile, it is fully qualified for deployment on leading U.S. 5G networks, giving businesses carrier-approved connectivity from day one.

Combining 5G access, Wi-Fi 7, enterprise-grade security and AI-enabled cloud management in one device, the FWA12 is an ideal choice for small and midsize business offices, chain retail and restaurants, rural schools and clinics, logistics hubs, emergency sites and mobile connections such as RVs.

About InHand Networks

InHand Networks is a leading IoT solutions provider founded in 2001, dedicated to driving digital transformation across industries and empowering customers to unlock their full potential and achieve accelerated growth.

We specialize in delivering industrial-grade connectivity solutions for diverse sectors, such as business networks, industrial IoT, digital energy, smart commerce, and mobility. Our comprehensive product portfolio and services cater to various applications worldwide, including smart manufacturing, smart grid, intelligent transportation, smart retail, etc. With a global footprint spanning over 60 countries, we serve customers in the United States, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, China, and beyond.

