A report from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) notes that while it is still uncertain whether sodium-ion batteries will become a disruptive alternative to lithium-ion technology, they could offer significant cost-saving opportunities in applications such as electric vehicles and large-scale energy storage.Sodium-ion batteries (SIBs) could offer a promising cost-reduction alternative to lithium-ion batteries (LIBs), according to a report from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). The agency's "Sodium-Ion Batteries: A technology brief" report says that the case for ...

