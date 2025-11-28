DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF Acc (PR1T LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Nov-2025 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 27-Nov-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 23.0625 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1046131 CODE: PR1T LN ISIN: LU2182388665 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2182388665 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1T LN LEI Code: 213800EG3XFS9NYHF860 Sequence No.: 409769 EQS News ID: 2237442 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 28, 2025 04:40 ET (09:40 GMT)