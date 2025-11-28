Austria added 1,036 MW of new solar capacity between January and September 2025, down from 1,419 MW over the same period in 2024, as political uncertainty, delayed legislation, and weakening residential demand strain the solar sector.Austria installed 1,036 MW of PV capacity in the first nine months of 2025, according to figures from PV Austria. The country's cumulative installed solar capacity currently stands at around 9.3 GW. The result marks the lowest nine-month expansion in three years and leaves the annual target of 2,000 MW set out in the Austrian grid infrastructure plan (ÖNIP) out of ...

