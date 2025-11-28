FOR USE IN CE-MARK EUROPEAN COUNTRIES ONLY

GE HealthCare announces CE Mark for its Omni 128cm total body PET/CT, i a next-generation imaging system designed to advance precision care as well as cancer diagnosis, staging and treatment planning

a next-generation imaging system designed to advance precision care as well as cancer diagnosis, staging and treatment planning The new system is designed to accommodate head-to-thigh imaging in a single bed to improve workflow and efficiency, and enable a significant reduction in dose/scan time all important factors, especially for populations like pediatric patients

Built for both clinical and research excellence, the system may support the development and evaluation of new clinical pathways, novel PET tracers and emerging theranostic agents

GE HealthCare today announced CE Mark for its next-generation Omni 128cm total body positron emission tomography computed tomography (PET/CT) system,i a major milestone in its mission to advance precision care. Designed to advance cancer diagnosis, staging, therapeutic planning and treatment response monitoring, this innovative system represents a leap forward in molecular imaging capabilities and clinical efficiency.

As global cancer rates continue to rise projected to increase 77 percent by 2050ii the need for advanced imaging solutions has never been greater. The growing prevalence of cancer and emergence of investigational immunotherapies and targeted treatments have accelerated the demand for whole-body PET/CT imaging. GE HealthCare's new technology is built to meet this need, supporting theranostics and enabling clinicians to visualize, diagnose and monitor disease with impressive precision and speed.

"Our commitment to precision health is rooted in innovation that also aims to anticipate the future of care," says Jean-Luc Procaccini, President CEO, Molecular Imaging and Computed Tomography, GE HealthCare. "With our Omni 128cm total body PET/CT system, we're not just advancing imaging we're building a platform that empowers clinicians to deliver personalized, efficient and impactful care. The system also supports researchers in developing new clinical pathways. This milestone underscores our vision of enabling clinicians to achieve better outcomes through smarter, scalable solutions."

The new PET/CT system is designed to accommodate head to thigh imaging in a single bed position for a wide range of patients -compared to traditional systems that typically require five-to-six bed positions helping accelerate scan time and streamline workflows with intuitive artificial intelligence solutions to promote impressive clinical and operational efficiency. The system also enables ultra-low dose scans, multi-organ dynamic imaging as well as imaging of slow-decaying and low-activity tracers with the goal of enhancing both clinical practice and research, while improving operational efficiency across healthcare systems.

"PET/CT has transformed our ability to visualize disease at the cellular level, offering insights that were once out of reach," shares Prof. Michael Hofman, nuclear medicine physician and head of the PET/CT program at Melbourne's Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre. "With the Omni 128cm total body PET/CT system, we're entering a new phase of possibility one where faster scans and broader imaging coverage could redefine how we approach translational research and accelerate the development of targeted therapies."

The technology's ultra-high sensitivity and excellent spatial resolution are designed to support imaging across a wide range of clinical applications, including the monitoring of advanced prostate cancer treatment. Its non-invasive nature and ability to quantify biological processes at the cellular level make it a powerful tool that can help in early disease identification and treatment planning.

"This next-generation PET/CT technology is engineered to deliver exceptional sensitivity and resolution capabilities that could reshape how we approach molecular imaging," adds Ken Herrmann, MD, director and chair, Department of Nuclear Medicine, Universitätsklinikum Essen. "Its speed and precision open the door to new possibilities, from helping reduce the need for anesthesia in pediatric scans to enabling multi organ dynamic imaging and early, confident diagnoses. It's a powerful tool for advancing both research and patient care."

In addition, the Omni 128cm PET/CT system supports advanced research applications from developing new clinical pathways and novel PET tracers, to evaluating emerging theranostic agents accelerating innovation from bench to bedside. When combined with GE HealthCare's MIM software solutions, researchers and clinicians gain access to advanced quantitation tools and streamlined workflows that are not only important for helping enhance diagnostic confidence and operational efficiency, but also enable precise, personalized care that can help improve patient outcomes.

Furthermore, GE HealthCare's Omni 128cm system leverages NVIDIA's full stack accelerated computing platform technology to optimize the reconstruction process and reduce the time it takes to generate images and provide clinicians with the data necessary for fast, timely diagnoses.

2025 marks 25 years of PET/CT innovation at GE HealthCare. From launching the industry's first commercially available PET/CT system, Discovery LS, to this introduction of a new total body PET/CT solution, GE HealthCare has consistently delivered innovative solutions to meet today and tomorrow's most pressing needs. The company continues to drive a connected healthcare transformation, delivering integrated solutions that empower clinicians and help improve patient outcomes worldwide.

For more information on GE HealthCare's molecular imaging portfolio, visit gehealthcare.com. Healthcare system representatives from CE Mark-observing countries are also invited to explore Omni 128cm in person at the Radiological Society of North America's (RSNA) Annual Meeting in Chicago, November 30-December 3.

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a trusted partner and leading global healthcare solutions provider, innovating medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and integrated, cloud-first AI-enabled solutions, services and data analytics. We aim to make hospitals and health systems more efficient, clinicians more effective, therapies more precise, and patients healthier and happier. Serving patients and providers for more than 125 years, GE HealthCare is advancing personalized, connected and compassionate care, while simplifying the patient's journey across care pathways. Together, our Imaging, Advanced Visualization Solutions, Patient Care Solutions and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics businesses help improve patient care from screening and diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. We are a $19.7 billion business with approximately 53,000 colleagues working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

GE HealthCare is proud to be among 2025 Fortune World's Most Admired Companies.

Follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, and Insights for the latest news, or visit our website https://www.gehealthcare.com for more information.

i Omni with 128cm AFOV is CE marked. Available for sale in EU member states countries. Not approved or cleared by the U.S. FDA. Not available for sale in the U.S. and other non-EU member states countries.

ii Global cancer burden growing, amidst mounting need for services." World Health Organization. Published 1 February 2024. Accessed 9 September 2024. https://www.who.int/news/item/01-02-2024-global-cancer-burden-growing--amidst-mounting-need-for-services

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251128007885/en/

Contacts:

GE HealthCare Media Contact:

Margaret Steinhafel

M +1 608 381 8829

Margaret.Steinhafel@gehealthcare.com