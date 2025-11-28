Milan, Italy, Nov 28, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - - Some 760 participants attended Milan symposium to explore opportunities in finance, innovation, supply chain and creative industries- A flagship event featuring high-level dialogues and more than 260 on-site business matching meetings connected Hong Kong and Italian companiesThe Think Business, Think Hong Kong (TBTHK) signature promotion organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) was held on 27 November in Milan to promote bilateral trade and investment with Italy.Returning to Italy for the first time since 2014, the TBTHK event attracted over 1,000 participants. The TBTHK symposium was held at Palazzo Mezzanotte - home of the Italian Stock Exchange - and attended by some 760 participants, reaffirming the strong and growing relationship between Hong Kong and Italy. Over 240 leaders of the Italian, European and Hong Kong business communities joined the Hong Kong Dinner.TBTHK Milan gathered over 90 delegates from Hong Kong, including government officials, business and creative industry leaders, financial and professional services providers, investors and start-up entrepreneurs, as well as executives from Chinese Mainland companies based in Hong Kong for a day of dialogue, networking and partnership building with Italian companies keen to expand into Asia. The event highlighted Hong Kong's role as a superconnector and super value-adder, enabling both Hong Kong and mainland enterprises to go global and seize opportunities in Italy and across Europe.At the symposium's Opening Session, Paul Chan, Hong Kong SAR Government Financial Secretary, and Prof Frederick Ma, HKTDC Chairman delivered remarks. Valentino Valentini, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy, delivered a video speech.In his opening remarks, Mr Chan said: 'For long, Hong Kong and Italy have much in common. We share a passion for creativity, craftsmanship, and elegance. Italian style has captured our hearts. Our two cities (Hong Kong and Milan) are gateways connecting continents, blending Eastern and Western ingenuity. And we both thrive on openness, creativity, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit.'Mr Chan mentioned that the economic partnership between Hong Kong and Italy is flourishing and remarkably diverse: 'In 2024, bilateral merchandise trade reached '7.2 billion. Some 200 Italian companies, from world-beating brands to leading players in banking, insurance, logistics and chocolate, have their regional headquarters, offices or operations in Hong Kong.'In his welcome remarks, Prof Ma said: 'At the HKTDC, facilitating partnerships is at the core of what we do. Partnerships lead to innovation. And innovation drives growth and expansion. We help businesses, large and small, realise their growth and expansion plans, wherever they may be - China, Asia and beyond.'Prof Ma added: 'Renowned as one of the world's leading international financial hubs, many opportunities await Italian businesses in Hong Kong - in traditional and newer sectors. Just like Italy, Hong Kong is focused on I&T. This covers fintech, greentech, AI and smart city development, the creative sector and more. I see great potential for collaboration.'Mr Valentini said: 'Italian companies that have been present in Hong Kong for many years now play a leading role in sectors such as fashion, luxury, design, food, manufacturing and logistics, and are also paving the way in more innovative fields.'Mr Valentini added that Hong Kong is an ideal platform for Italian companies that wish to grow in the Chinese Mainland and the wider Asian region, while Italy is moving to further enhance its attractiveness to new investment. The relationship between Italy and Hong Kong is built on decades of exchange and close ties. Now is the time to turn this experience into new, successful partnerships for the benefit of Italian businesses and entrepreneurs.High-level exchanges highlight new areas of collaborationThe plenary session explored global economic trends, the evolving role of Hong Kong's financial markets and the deep integration with the Chinese Mainland that continues to provide international companies, including Italian ones, with a competitive advantage in accessing Asia. The session brought together leading figures from the international business community to discuss how Hong Kong continues to serve as a strategic gateway to Asia.Chaired by Hans Michael Jebsen, Chairman of the Hong Kong-Europe Business Council and Jebsen Group, the discussion featured insights from Bernard Chan, Chairman of the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority and President of Asia Financial Holdings Limited; Bonnie Chan, CEO of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited; Claudio de Bedin, Partner at Justin Chow & de Bedin Solicitors LLP; Fabio De Rosa, Head of Global Transaction Banking, Banco BPM; and Alex Zhavoronkov, Founder and CEO of Insilico Medicine.Reflecting the evolving priorities of both economies, the five thematic sessions covered four strategic areas. The Digital Trade and Finance session, co-organised with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, explored how technology is reshaping cross-border trade and financial flows. It also showcased how platforms, such as distributed ledger-based trade solutions and commercial data exchange systems, are enhancing efficiency, transparency and access to financing - offering new pathways for Italy-Hong Kong trade collaboration.The Innovation and Technology session, supported by the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation, focused on smart city innovation and the rapid rise of AI-powered technologies in Asia, illustrating how Italian companies can engage with Hong Kong's burgeoning innovation ecosystem.After a networking luncheon, the Global Supply Chain session, co-organised with Invest Hong Kong, examined how Hong Kong's capital markets and corporate treasury frameworks are driving transformation in global supply chains. The discussion highlighted Hong Kong's role as a hub for supply chain digitalisation, green logistics and advanced manufacturing partnerships.Two Creative and Design sessions were held. One brought together celebrated architects and designers from Hong Kong and Italy, including Steve Leung, Founder of Steve Leung Design Group; Andrea Ponti, Founder and Design Director of Ponti Design Studio Limited; and Dr Rocco Yim, Principal of Rocco Design Architects Associates Limited. The second one, co-organised with the Hong Kong Design Centre and Hong Kong Designers Association, explored how Hong Kong and Italy - two global centres of creativity - can co-design new opportunities in architecture, lifestyle, luxury and cultural innovation. Participants discussed how the fusion of Italian craftsmanship and Hong Kong's cultural vibrancy can unlock new markets across Asia.Networking and strategic dialogue reinforce long-term tiesAlongside the symposium, TBTHK facilitated over 260 on-site business matching meetings, one-on-one consultations and dedicated networking opportunities. During the event, participants also browsed the InnoVenture Salon and Business Support Zone, an exhibition area featuring over 20 exhibitors from Hong Kong, including start-ups and representatives from government agencies, accounting firms, corporate services companies, logistics specialists, legal firms and many other sectors. The zones provided a practical platform for Italian companies to connect with Hong Kong-based experts, pursue innovative services, solutions and technologies and strengthen cross-border collaboration.Following the symposium, the Hong Kong Dinner was held at Palazzo Parigi. It was attended by over 240 business leaders, government officials and representatives of the Hong Kong and Italian business communities, further promoting bilateral economic and cultural exchanges.Photo Download: http://bit.ly/44xYBrqThink Business, Think Hong Kong Milan organised by the HKTDC was held on 27 November at Palazzo Mezzanotte, attracting some 760 participants. The plenary session brought together leading figures from the international business community to discuss how Hong Kong continues to serve as a strategic gateway to AsiaPaul Chan, Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong SAR Government, talked about deepening economic ties between Hong Kong and ItalyProf Frederick Ma, Chairman of the HKTDC, highlighted opportunities for greater collaboration between Hong Kong and Italian companiesValentino Valentini, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy, addressed participants at TBTHK MilanThe TBTHK symposium featured an InnoVenture Salon exhibition with Hong Kong start-ups showcasing their innovationsWebsites:Think Business, Think Hong Kong: https://thinkbusinessthinkhk.com/2025-milan/symposium/en/index.htmlMedia enquiriesHKTDC's Communication & Public Affairs Department:Jane Cheung Tel: +852 2584 4137 Email: jane.mh.cheung@hktdc.orgWeber ShandwickNadia Lauria Tel: +39 3356962981 Email: hkmedia@webershandwickitalia.itMarco Pedrazzini Tel: +39 3470369222 Email: hkmedia@webershandwickitalia.itInes Baraldi Tel: +39 3428650498 Email: hkmedia@webershandwickitalia.itAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.Source: HKTDCCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.