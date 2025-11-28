Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 28
Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc (IAD)
As at close of business on 27-November-2025
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
448.76p
INCLUDING current year revenue
454.70p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc (IGET)
As at close of business on 27-November-2025
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
358.20p
INCLUDING current year revenue
358.20p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596