ACL Digital and AIM FUTURE Partner to Drive Innovation in Edge AI

The collaboration marks a strategic step toward advancing edge AI, combining deep engineering expertise and neuromorphic innovation to shape the future of intelligent solutions across key sectors.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACL Digital, an ALTEN group company and a global leader in design-led digital transformation, enterprise modernization, and product engineering services, today announced a strategic partnership with AIM Future, a leader in neuromorphic AI processors. The collaboration aims to develop and deliver cutting-edge AI solutions across diverse industries.

By combining ACL Digital's extensive expertise in engineering services, IoT platforms, and system integration with AIM Future's advanced neuromorphic technology, the partnership will enable real-time, low-power, and highly efficient AI processing at the edge. The joint efforts will drive innovation in key sectors such as smart cities, autonomous systems, healthcare, industrial IoT, and more.

Ramandeep Singh, CEO of ACL Digital, said, "Edge AI represents the next leap forward in delivering real-time intelligence and operational efficiency. Our partnership with AIM Future empowers us to bring groundbreaking, scalable, and intelligent edge solutions to market-solutions that redefine user experiences and streamline operations."

ACL Digital and AIM Future will co-develop advanced use cases, including:

Intelligent surveillance and security systems

Real-time industrial automation and predictive maintenance

Smart healthcare devices with on-device diagnostics

Autonomous mobility solutions for transportation and logistics

Energy-efficient consumer and industrial IoT applications

"At AIM Future, our mission is to redefine AI processing for the edge," said ChangSoo Kim, Founder & CEO at AIM Future. "Working with ACL Digital, a trusted name in digital engineering, strengthens our go-to-market capabilities and fast-tracks real-world deployment of our neuromorphic AI processors in edge applications."

About ACL Digital

ACL Digital, part of the ALTEN Group, is a trusted AI-led, Digital & Systems Engineering Partner driving innovation by designing and building intelligent systems across the full technology stack - from chip to cloud. By integrating AI and data-powered solutions, we help enterprises accelerate digital transformation, optimize operations, and achieve scalable business outcomes. Partner with us to turn complexity into clarity and shape the future of your organization.

About AIM Future

AIM Future is a technology innovator specializing in ultra-efficient neuromorphic AI processors designed for edge computing applications. AIM Future's proprietary architecture enables breakthroughs in power efficiency, performance, and real-time AI processing, empowering the next generation of smart devices and systems.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1245971/2410332/ACL_Digital_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/acl-digital-and-aim-future-partner-to-drive-innovation-in-edge-ai-302624302.html