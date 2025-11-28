Vancouver, Kelowna, and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2025) - Investorideas.com, a global news source and expert investing resource covering Telecom, AI and Cybersecurity stocks issues a snapshot looking at how cybersecurity is playing a key role in the telecom sector, featuring IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST), a Global Connectivity, AI and Digital Corporation providing advanced solutions across Telecom, High-Tech Telecom Services, Fintech, AI-Powered Telecom Platforms and Cybersecurity.

Why AI Telecom Stock IQSTEL Inc. (IQST) Bets on Cybersecurity as FCC Eliminates Cybersecurity Requirements for Telecom

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6292/276226_ad7c9ad0a4ce2962_001full.jpg

According to Cyberpress, "The global telecommunications and media industries have become key targets for cybercriminal groups and state-sponsored attackers, according to the latest CYFIRMA Industry Report."

"The study reports a surge in phishing, ransomware, and APT campaigns over the past 90 days, signaling persistent exploitation attempts aimed at telecom infrastructure and media firms worldwide."

This news came out following news days earlier that "The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday abandoned an effort to require telecommunications companies to meet minimum cybersecurity standards."

But are consumers protected? According to some experts the answer is no and it may represent a big problem for Americans.

"This is the cyber equivalent of hanging a 'come kick me' sign on critical infrastructure and national cyber security," said David Shipley, CEO of Beauceron Security.

In December 2024 headlines were buzzing with a major cyber-attack against leading telecom companies. It was reported, "A group of hackers known as Salt Typhoon is being blamed for the attack targeting companies, which reportedly included AT&T (NYSE: T), Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN). White House officials cautioned that the number of telecommunication firms and countries impacted could still grow."

Forging ahead with its internal commitment to cybersecurity for its customers, in late October IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST) announced that Reality Border, IQSTEL's AI subsidiary, has completed Phase One of its joint program with Cycurion, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCU) to deliver a new generation of AI-enhanced cybersecurity. The milestone introduces a secure Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration for Airweb.ai (web AI agent) and IQ2Call.ai (voice AI agent), now fronted and protected by Cycurion's ARx multi-layer cybersecurity platform.

From the news:

"Our customers can now deploy AI agents with confidence," said Leandro Iglesias, President of IQSTEL. "By pairing an MCP layer with Cycurion's advanced platformARx's deception-driven, multi-layer inspection, we're moving from reactive defense to proactive threat hunting at the edge of our AI experiences."

"ARx was designed for mission-critical environments," added L. Kevin Kelly, Chairman & CEO of Cycurion. "Integrating with Reality Border's MCP-enabled agents means threats are intercepted, analyzed, and acted upon before they can touch core assets."

What Phase One Delivers:

MCP Interface for Airweb & IQ2Call - standardized, secure context/tooling layer for AI-agent workflows operating in detect/protect modes.

ARx Reverse-Proxy Shielding - obscures true server IPs and diverts adversaries to hardened defenses and decoys.

Four-Layer ARx Defense (current config).

Geo-Gating (region-based blocking).

WAF & API Security (request inspection & filtering).

Proprietary Bot Hunter (malicious automation detection while allowing legit bots).

AI-Powered Behavioral Analysis (real-time anomaly detection & response).

Dynamic Threat Intelligence - real-time 13M+ malicious IP blocklist with continuous updates and automated blocking.

Operational Visibility - dashboards/SIEM integration, packet-level drill-downs, and adaptive rules for rapid action.

Model Context Protocol (MCP), in practice.

MCP standardizes how AI agents securely discover, request, and use tools/data from external systems, enforcing auditable permissions and least-privilege policies.

In Phase One, Reality Border uses MCP to:

Normalize AI-Agent Tooling - Airweb.ai and IQ2Call.ai expose capabilities as MCP tools behind ARx (e.g., Knowledge Ops; secure webhooks/email/SMS; IQ2Call call control: initiate/end calls, warm transfers, Dual-Tone Multi-Frequency (DTMF), post-call notes; scheduling/CRM handoffs). All are schema-described to eliminate ad-hoc integrations.

Enforce Policy at the Edge - Every MCP request/response is fronted by ARx (reverse proxy + four-layer defense); malicious sessions are challenged or blocked in real time.

Auditability & Least-Privilege - MCP scopes and per-tool policies restrict actions (e.g., read-only KB); ARx dashboards/SIEM deliver end-to-end observability (who/what invoked which tool, parameters, security verdicts).

Why it matters

Static defenses struggle against fast-moving, automated adversaries. ARx's preemptive, deception-driven approach halts threats before impact, while MCP turns Airweb and IQ2Call into well-governed, least-privilege clients of enterprise systems-reducing risk without sacrificing speed.

This is only the beginning. IQSTEL and Cycurion are building a powerful AI-enhanced cybersecurity ecosystem. With IQSTEL's AI services now protected by Cycurion's advanced ARx platform, the next phase will go beyond defense - delivering solutions where AI takes the lead in cyber protection, predicting, adapting, and neutralizing threats before they emerge.

On November 25th, IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST) updated their shareholders on the relationship, stating "Both Companies Signal Long-Term Commitment, Joint Development Plans, and a "Sibling Companies" Vision for the Future."

From the news:

IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST) Cycurion Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCU) refer to the joint press release dated September 3, 2025, in which each company announced plans to distribute $500,000 worth of the other company's shares to its respective shareholders. To further solidify the strategic alliance between the two companies, IQSTEL and Cycurion today announce an updated approach: Each company will instead distribute $500,000 worth of its own shares as a one-time, pro-rata dividend to its shareholders, while preserving the full $1,000,000 in cross-ownership shares.

Following a coordinated review, IQSTEL and Cycurion agreed that issuing dividends in their own shares-rather than redistributing cross-held shares-provides a more streamlined, efficient, and value-enhancing structure for shareholders. The original cross-shareholding swap is expected to proceed next year once the shares meet seasoning requirements.

A Clear Signal of Long-Term Investment and Joint Growth

By keeping the full cross-holding positions intact, IQSTEL and Cycurion reinforce to the market that their relationship is not transactional, but rather a long-term investment commitment, reflecting a shared strategy, joint product development roadmap, and tightly aligned corporate vision.

Both companies described the decision as a strong symbol of their status as "sibling companies," working collaboratively to expand their technological footprint in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, telecom, and high-tech enterprise services.

Maintaining Cross-Holdings Strengthens Market Confidence

IQSTEL CEO Leandro Iglesias commented:

"By retaining the full $1,000,000 in shares of each other, IQSTEL and Cycurion demonstrate a deeper level of trust and alignment. This is a long-term partnership. We are building high-tech products together, entering new markets together, and showing shareholders that we are mutually invested in each other's future."

Cycurion CEO Kevin Kelly added:

"Keeping the cross-holdings untouched sends the right message: our companies are growing side by side. The dividend distribution using each company's own shares eliminates unnecessary regulatory filings, streamlines the process for shareholders, and preserves the strength of our strategic alliance."

A Foundation for Joint Developments Ahead

IQSTEL and Cycurion are currently co-developing advanced cybersecurity technologies, AI-based threat intelligence applications, and identity-driven security solutions aimed at telecom operators, financial institutions, and enterprise clients across more than 20 countries and 17 time zones.

The companies expect to deliver additional partnership updates in Q1 and Q2 2026 as new joint products enter the market.

Research more AI and tech stocks with Investorideas.com free stock directory

https://www.investorideas.com/TSS/stock_list.asp

About Investorideas.com - Big Investing Ideas

Investor ideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: This article featuring (NASDAQ: IQST) is paid for content and news dissemination. This is not investment opinion. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire.

More disclaimer: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp

Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp

Follow us on X @investorideas

Follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Investorideas

Follow us on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/Investorideas

Sign up for free stock news alerts at Investorideas.com

https://www.investorideas.com/Resources/Newsletter.asp

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276226

SOURCE: Econ Corp Services DBA Investorideas.com