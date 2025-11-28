Spanish manufacturer Sumcab says its new ToughGround and Overground cables are designed for underground and overhead photovoltaic systems throughout the world, offering durability, rapid installation, and a 30-year lifespan.From pv magazine Spain Spanish cable manufacturer Sumcab unveiled two new products, ToughGround and Overground, at the Genera trade fair earlier this month in Madrid, Spain. It said ToughGround is a robust, ultra-resistant cable engineered for PV installations with underground cabling. The cable can be installed directly in trenches, eliminating the need for ground preparation ...

