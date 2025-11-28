Califf Surveying Launches Leica 3D Scanner Line to Power the Future of Digital Construction

Califf Surveying introduces Leica's advanced 3D laser scanners. These scanners offer great speed, accuracy, and innovation for construction and infrastructure.

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / November 28, 2025 / Califf Surveying, a leader in precision surveying and geospatial solutions, has launched new products. They are now an Authorized Distributor of Leica Geosystems' advanced 3D laser scanning technology.

The new lineup changes the way teams plan and deliver projects. This includes construction, infrastructure, and engineering projects. These changes affect Southeast Asia and the rest of the world.

This strategic move brings Leica Geosystems' innovation from their Singapore base to professionals. These tools help users create digital layouts that are faster, more accurate, and smarter.

Califf Surveying now offers a full suite of Leica's premier 3D scanning devices, including:

Leica BLK360 Imaging Laser Scanner - Compact and portable, perfect for interior scanning and small construction sites.

Leica RTC360 3D Laser Scanner - Ideal for mid-scale structural projects with real-time registration and rapid scanning.

Leica BLK2GO Handheld 3D Laser Scanner - A mobile, handheld device optimized for mapping complex spaces in motion.

Leica BLK2FLY Autonomous Flying Laser Scanner is the first fully autonomous aerial laser scanner. It is designed for scanning outdoor spaces and hard-to-reach areas.

Leica ScanStation P50 Terrestrial Laser Scanner - Designed for long-range, high-precision scanning on infrastructure and civil projects.

Califf Surveying provides full-service support for its clients, including technical consulting, equipment training, and project implementation guidance. The firm operates across Singapore and Southeast Asia, offering scalable 3D scanning solutions for firms working in infrastructure, utilities, construction layout, and building documentation.

About Califf Surveying

Califf Surveying is not just another surveying company. It is a leader in the digital change of construction and infrastructure.

The company blends traditional surveying skills with modern digital solutions. The firm works on important projects in construction layout, infrastructure development, utilities, and smart city mapping. They deliver quickly and accurately, setting industry standards.

Califf Surveying is a leading company in geospatial and land surveying. The company provides precision, performance, and results on a large scale.

As an Authorized Distributor of Leica Geosystems, Califf Surveying provides more than hardware. The company provides complete solutions. This includes consulting, setting up equipment, on-site training, technical integration, and support after the sale.

From skyscrapers to smart roads, Califf Surveying is building the future - one laser scan at a time.

Contact Information

For media inquiries, please contact:

Name: Cinta Suci Lestari

Title: Public Relations Manager

Phone: +1 404-308-7463

Email: sales@califfsurveying.com

Website: https://califfsurveying.com

SOURCE: Califf Surveying

