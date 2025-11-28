Anzeige
Internationale Expansion geplant: Medizintechnik aus dem Weltraum!
28.11.2025
PMGR Securities 2025 Plc - Result of General Meeting, Voluntary winding up of the Company and Repayment of Final Capital Entitlement of the ZDP Shares

Result of General Meeting, Voluntary winding up of the Company and Repayment of Final Capital Entitlement of the ZDP Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 28

PMGR Securities 2025 PLC (the "Company")

28 November 2025

Result of General Meeting, Voluntary winding up of the Company and Repayment of Final Capital Entitlement of the ZDP Shares

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800J2XR8QTJ8Y6565

The Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC (the "Parent") and was created in 2020 as part of a scheme of reconstruction of PGIT Securities 2020 PLC for the purpose of issuing ZDP Shares. The Parent is the sole holder of the Ordinary Shares. Further to the publication of a circular (the "Circular") by the Company on 6 November 2025, the general meeting was held today to seek the approval of the Ordinary Shareholder to place the Company into members' voluntary winding up and appoint the Liquidators. The Company announces that the Resolution tabled at the general meeting was passed.

Accordingly, Laura Waters and Steven Sherry, both of PwC LLP, have been appointed as joint liquidators of the Company.

As noted in the Circular, each ZDP Shareholder is entitled to 127.6111 pence per ZDP Share as at the ZDP Repayment Date (the "Final Capital Entitlement"). It is expected that the Final Capital Entitlement payable in relation to ZDP Shares held in uncertificated form will be paid through CREST on or around 12 December 2025 and that cheques payable to ZDP Shareholders holding their ZDP Shares in certificated form will be sent by post on or around 12 December 2025. Cancellation of the listing and trading of the ZDP Shares will take place at 8.00 am on 1 December 2025.

Terms used and not defined in this announcement shall have the meanings given to them in the Circular.

For further information, please contact:

Joint Liquidators

Laura Waters and Steven Sherry

E: uk_pmgrenquiries@pwc.com

T: +44 (0) 207 583 5000

Premier Portfolio Managers Limited

Claire Long

T: +44 (0) 1483 30 60 90

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited

Tunga Chigovanyika

(Corporate Finance)

T: +44 (0) 20 7397 1915


Pauline Tribe (Sales)

Justin Zawoda-Martin (Sales)

T: +44 (0) 20 7220 0500

Laura May Waters and Steven Sherry have been appointed as Joint Liquidators of the Company to manage its affairs, business and property as its agents and without personal liability. Both are licensed in the United Kingdom to act as insolvency practitioners by the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. The Joint Liquidators are bound by the Insolvency Code of Ethics which can be found at: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/insolvency-practitioner-code-of-ethics

The Joint Liquidators are controllers of personal data as defined by the Data Protection Act 2018. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP will act as processor on their instructions. Personal data will be kept secure and processed only for matters relating to the Members' Voluntary Liquidation.


