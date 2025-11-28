PMGR Securities 2025 Plc - Result of General Meeting, Voluntary winding up of the Company and Repayment of Final Capital Entitlement of the ZDP Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 28

PMGR Securities 2025 PLC (the "Company")

28 November 2025

Result of General Meeting, Voluntary winding up of the Company and Repayment of Final Capital Entitlement of the ZDP Shares

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800J2XR8QTJ8Y6565

The Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC (the "Parent") and was created in 2020 as part of a scheme of reconstruction of PGIT Securities 2020 PLC for the purpose of issuing ZDP Shares. The Parent is the sole holder of the Ordinary Shares. Further to the publication of a circular (the "Circular") by the Company on 6 November 2025, the general meeting was held today to seek the approval of the Ordinary Shareholder to place the Company into members' voluntary winding up and appoint the Liquidators. The Company announces that the Resolution tabled at the general meeting was passed.

Accordingly, Laura Waters and Steven Sherry, both of PwC LLP, have been appointed as joint liquidators of the Company.

As noted in the Circular, each ZDP Shareholder is entitled to 127.6111 pence per ZDP Share as at the ZDP Repayment Date (the "Final Capital Entitlement"). It is expected that the Final Capital Entitlement payable in relation to ZDP Shares held in uncertificated form will be paid through CREST on or around 12 December 2025 and that cheques payable to ZDP Shareholders holding their ZDP Shares in certificated form will be sent by post on or around 12 December 2025. Cancellation of the listing and trading of the ZDP Shares will take place at 8.00 am on 1 December 2025.

Terms used and not defined in this announcement shall have the meanings given to them in the Circular.

For further information, please contact:

Joint Liquidators Laura Waters and Steven Sherry E: uk_pmgrenquiries@pwc.com T: +44 (0) 207 583 5000 Premier Portfolio Managers Limited Claire Long T: +44 (0) 1483 30 60 90 Cavendish Capital Markets Limited Tunga Chigovanyika (Corporate Finance) T: +44 (0) 20 7397 1915

Pauline Tribe (Sales) Justin Zawoda-Martin (Sales) T: +44 (0) 20 7220 0500