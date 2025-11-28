Kulvar Clinic - Corporate Communications: Kulvar Clinic Launches New Digital Dentistry Model

ISTANBUL, TURKEY / ACCESS Newswire / November 28, 2025 / Kulvar Clinic, located in Beylikduzu, Istanbul, has officially announced its newly structured clinical model that integrates digital dentistry, advanced implantology, and multidisciplinary treatment systems. With this announcement, the clinic confirms the transition to a modern, technology-driven, globally aligned healthcare framework.

According to the statement, the clinic now brings together key specialties including implant surgery, esthetic dentistry, prosthodontics, periodontology, and pediatric dentistry under one coordinated structure. This model aims to provide a comprehensive and streamlined patient experience for both domestic and international visitors.

Co-founder Esthetic Dentist Kemal Kul made the following statement regarding the announcement:

"Every patient's treatment journey begins with a detailed examination conducted by myself. During this initial consultation, we analyze the patient's expectations, clinical needs, and esthetic goals. Patients are then referred to the relevant specialists, and the entire treatment process proceeds through coordinated teamwork. Our goal is to deliver long-lasting outcomes that combine scientific precision with natural esthetics."

Co-founder and Dr. Ferah Mutlu Kul, Dentist added:

"Transparency, scientific integrity, and patient trust are the foundation of our clinical philosophy. We have strengthened our multidisciplinary structure to offer a globally aligned standard of care."

All surgical implant procedures at Kulvar Clinic are performed by the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery team. The clinic's technological infrastructure includes 3D digital scanners, CAD/CAM systems, laser-assisted technology, and biocompatible materials, ensuring a high level of precision and safety.

The announcement also confirms an expansion of international patient services, including VIP transfers, accommodation arrangements, and dedicated treatment coordinators as part of the clinic's official service model.

About Kulvar Clinic

Kulvar Clinic is a comprehensive oral and dental health center specializing in digital dentistry, esthetic dentistry, implantology, periodontology, prosthodontics, and pediatric dentistry. The clinic provides scientifically grounded, multidisciplinary, technology-supported treatment solutions aligned with international standards.

