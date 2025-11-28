TRONICS: TDK announces the implementation of the mandatory squeeze-out of Tronic's Microsystems shares

Corporate

November 28, 2025

TDK Corporation (TSE: 6762) and its wholly owned subsidiary TDK Electronics AG ("TDK" or the "Initiator") announce the implementation of the mandatory squeeze-out of Tronic's Microsystems S.A. ("Tronic's") shares, listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

COMPENSATION AMOUNT: €5.56 per Tronic's share

This press release has been prepared by TDK Electronics AG in accordance with Article 237-3 III of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) and Article 9 of AMF Instruction No. 2006-07 on public tender offers.

Following the public buyout offer initiated by TDK in concert with Thales AVS France, which was declared compliant by the AMF on November 6, 2025 (D&I 225C1884) and ran from November 10 to November 21, 2025 (the "Offer"), the Initiator, together with Thales AVS France, now holds 8 829 826 Tronic's shares, representing 97.60% of the share capital and 97.95% of the voting rights.

By letter dated November 26, 2025, Société Générale, acting as presenting institution for the Offer, informed the AMF of the Initiator's intention to proceed with the mandatory squeeze-out of Tronic's shares, as stated in the Offer documentation.

According to AMF notice D&I No. 225C2007 dated November,28 2025, the squeeze-out will take place on December 12, 2025 and will cover all Tronic's shares not tendered to the Offer. Trading of Tronic's shares was suspended as of November 24, 2025 and will not resume prior to the squeeze-out, which will result in the delisting of the shares from Euronext Growth.

The compensation for the squeeze-out will be equal to the Offer price, i.e., €5.56 per Tronic's share, net of all fees.

The conditions set forth in Article L.433-4 of the French Monetary and Financial Code and Articles 237-1 et seq. of the AMF General Regulation have been met:

The 216 666 shares not tendered by minority shareholders represent 2.40% of the share capital and 2.05% of the voting rights, i.e., less than 10%.

The AMF reviewed (i) the valuation report prepared by Mr. Gilbert Dupont and Société Générale and (ii) the fairness opinion issued by BM&A, represented by Mr. Pierre Béal, confirming the fairness of the Offer terms, including in the context of the squeeze-out.

The squeeze-out is carried out under the same financial terms as the Offer: €5.56 per share, net of all fees.

In accordance with Article 237-5 of the AMF General Regulation, the Initiator will publish a notice in a legal announcements journal at the registered office of Tronic's. TDK has deposited the total compensation amount in a blocked account with Société Générale, which will handle payments to shareholders whose bank details are known. Unclaimed funds will be held for ten years and then transferred to the Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations.

The Offer documentation approved by the AMF on November 6, 2025, under numbers 25-430 (TDK) and 25-431 (Tronic's Microsystems) is available on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org), and Tronic's website (www.tronicsgroup-bourse.com), and can be obtained free of charge at their respective registered offices.

Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to the public and is not intended for distribution outside France. Persons in possession of this press release must comply with applicable local restrictions. TDK accepts no liability for any breach of such restrictions.

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation (TSE:6762) is a global technology company and innovation leader in the electronics industry, based in Tokyo, Japan. With the tagline "In Everything, Better"?TDK aims to realize a better future across all aspects of life, industry, and society. For over 90 years, TDK has shaped the world from within; from the pioneering ferrite cores to cassette tapes that defined an era, to powering the digital age with advanced components, sensors, and batteries, leading the way towards a more sustainable future. United by TDK Venture Spirit, a start-up mentality built on visions, courage and mutual trust, TDK's passionate team members around the globe pursue better-for ourselves, customers, partners, and the world. Today, the state-of-the-art technologies of TDK are in everything, from industrial applications, energy systems, electric vehicles, to smartphones and gaming, at the core of modern life. TDK's comprehensive, innovative-driven portfolio includes cutting-edge passive components, sensors and sensor systems, power supplies, lithium-ion and solid-state batteries, magnetic heads, AI and enterprise software solutions, and more-featuring numerous market-leading products. These are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics, TDK-Lambda, TDK SensEI, and ATL. Positioning the?AI ecosystem as a key strategic area, TDK leverages its global network across the automotive, information and communication technology, and industrial equipment sectors to expand its business in a wide range of fields. In fiscal 2025, TDK posted total sales of USD 14.4 billion and employed about 105,000 people worldwide.

About Tronic's Microsystems

Tronic's Microsystems SA, a company of the TDK group, is a leader in MEMS (Micro Electro-Mechanical System) inertial sensor solutions. The company offers cutting-edge technologies for motion control, positioning, navigation, and condition monitoring of critical systems. Its comprehensive range includes accelerometers, gyroscopes, vibration sensors, and modules, as well as a foundry service, thereby contributing to the digital transformation of the transportation, energy, and industrial sectors. Founded in 1997, Tronics employs around a hundred people at its site in Crolles, near Grenoble, France, where its EN 9100-certified MEMS wafer manufacturing plant is located, along with its assembly, calibration, and testing facilities. Tronics has been majority-owned by TDK Electronics AG since January 2017.

* ISIN Code: FR0004175099 ALTRO

You can download this text from www.tdk-electronics.tdk.com/en/251124.

