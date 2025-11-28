The solar glass manufacturer started insolvency proceedings in July. An investor's bid has now failed, leaving over 200 employees facing layoffs.From pv magazine Germany The insolvency administrator of German glass maker Glasmanufaktur Brandenburg GmbH (GMB) announced on Thursday that efforts to secure an investor had failed, a development the German state of Brandenburg's Ministry of Economic Affairs expressed regret over on Friday. The planned takeover of the insolvent solar glass manufacturer collapsed unexpectedly, leaving approximately 215 remaining employees facing layoffs. GMB had started ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...