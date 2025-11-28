German High Street Properties A/S: Results of extraordinary general meeting

Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Charlottenlund, November 28, 2025

Announcement no. 285

Results of extraordinary general meeting

German High Street Properties A/S (the "Company") hereby announces the results of the extraordinary general meeting held today, Friday 28 November 2025, at 10:00 AM, at Søllerødvej 64, 2840 Holte.

As previously announced in company announcement no. 279 of 9 October 2025, certain shareholders had submitted a request for scrutiny and requested that an extraordinary general meeting be convened.

At the extraordinary general meeting, all proposals on the agenda were adopted, resulting in the following resolutions:

1.Statement by the Board of Directors.

The statement by the Board of Directors was taken note of.

2.Proposal by shareholders Olav W. Hansen A/S and Sparekassen Danmark to initiate scrutiny pursuant to section 150 of the Danish Companies Act by an independent scrutinizer.

The proposal was adopted. Scrutiny will be initiated based on the adjusted scrutiny theme approved at the general meeting and available on the Company's website.

In the opinion of the Board of Directors, initiation of scrutiny as proposed by the shareholders would be unnecessary, would interfere with the ongoing work of the Company, and would impose significant, unnecessary costs on the Company. Thus, the Board of Directors did not support the proposal.

3.Election of scrutinizer, if any

Christian Zeeberg Madsen, attorney-at-law, was elected as scrutinizer.





Any questions can be directed to the undersigned on +45 8110 0800.

Sincerely, German High Street Properties A/S

Hans Thygesen

Chairman of the Board