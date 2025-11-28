In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that Storm Claudia significantly reduced daily irradiance across the British Isles and the Iberian Peninsula, limiting solar generation.Storm Claudia, which hit Western Europe in mid-November, brought damaging winds and widespread power disruptions across the Iberian Peninsula and British Isles. Severe weather associated with the Atlantic storm system reduced solar irradiance and damaged solar assets, causing widespread power outages. Whilst the impacts of significant weather events like Storm Claudia are worst felt in lives ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...