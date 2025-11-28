Enowatt says its modular, demountable photovoltaic structures allow companies to deploy solar capacity on existing sites without major building reinforcement, using ballasted units that install directly on asphalt.Enowatt has developed removable "solar tables" and shade structures that install directly on asphalt, providing a turnkey way for businesses to use solar power without major construction work. Yannick Simon, head of the metal framing company, was frequently asked to work on projects involving existing buildings. His clients, mostly small and medium-sized enterprises, often expressed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...