Chagee Holdings Limited: Chagee Announces Third Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

SHANGHAI, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chagee Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CHA) ("Chagee" or the "Company"), a leading premium tea drinks brand serving healthy and delicious freshly-made tea drinks, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Operational Highlights1

As of September 30, 2025, there were 7,338 teahouses within the Company's teahouse network in Greater China and overseas, representing a 25.9% increase in the number of teahouses as of September 30, 2024.

Total GMV generated in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB7,929.5 million, compared to RMB8,301.4 million in the same quarter of 2024. Geographically, total GMV generated in overseas market was RMB300.3 million, representing a 75.3% year-over-year increase; Total GMV generated in Greater China market was RMB7,629.2 million, compared to RMB8,130.1 million in the same quarter of 2024.

Average monthly GMV per teahouse in Greater China was RMB378,506 in the third quarter of 2025.

Chagee's Mobile Mini Program amassed a total of 222.0 million registered members as of September 30, 2025, representing a 36.7% increase in the number of registered members as of September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Net revenues were RMB3,208.3 million (US$450.7 million), compared to RMB3,541.2 million in the same quarter of 2024.

Operating income in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB454.4 million (US$63.8 million), representing an operating margin of 14.2%, compared to RMB794.3 million, or an operating margin of 22.4%, in the same quarter of 2024.

GAAP net income was RMB397.9 million (US$55.9 million), compared to RMB646.6 million in the same quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP net income, which adjusts for share-based compensation expenses in the amount of RMB104.9 million, was RMB502.8 million (US$70.6 million), compared to RMB646.6 million in the same quarter of 2024.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total net revenues were RMB3,208.3 million (US$450.7 million), compared to RMB3,541.2 million in the same quarter of 2024.

Net revenues from franchised teahouses in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB2,811.6 million (US$394.9 million), compared to RMB3,299.0 million in the same quarter of 2024. This was mainly attributable to a decrease in the number of cups sold which led to a decrease in total GMV in Greater China market. Such decline in sales volume was primarily due to the intensified subsidy competition among food delivery platforms in China seeking to stimulate consumer traffic. Net revenues from franchised teahouses represented 87.6% of the Company's total net revenues for the third quarter of 2025.

Net revenues from company-owned teahouses in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB396.7 million (US$55.7 million), representing an increase of 63.8% from RMB242.2 million in the same quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily driven by the expansion of the company-owned teahouse network in both the Greater China and overseas markets. Net revenues from company-owned teahouses represented 12.4% of the Company's total net revenues for the third quarter of 2025.

Total operating expenses were RMB2,753.9 million (US$386.8 million), compared to RMB2,747.0 million in the same quarter of 2024.

Cost of materials, storage and logistics was RMB1,481.8 million (US$208.1 million), representing a decrease of 16.1% from RMB1,765.3 million in the same quarter of 2024. The decrease was mainly driven by lower raw materials, packaging materials and equipment costs due to slowing teahouse network expansion, and improved procurement cost controls leveraging an expanded supplier base and enhanced bargaining power.

Company-owned teahouse operating costs were RMB271.4 million (US$38.1 million), representing an increase of 94.7% from RMB139.4 million in the same quarter of 2024. The increase mainly resulted from the addition of 215 company-owned teahouses in both the Greater China and overseas markets, which drove the increase in payroll, store rental, utilities, and other store operating expenses.

Other operating costs were RMB178.9 million (US$25.1 million), representing an increase of 7.3% from RMB166.7 million in the same quarter of 2024. This was mainly due to (i) an increase of RMB28.1 million in payroll expenses (excluding share-based compensation expenses), which was driven by a strategic expansion in headcount facilitating the expansion of company-owned and franchised teahouse operations and supporting the accelerated penetration of overseas markets, and (ii) an increase of RMB6.9 million in share-based compensation expenses. Other operating costs as a percentage of total net revenues were 5.6%, compared to 4.7% in the same quarter of 2024.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB304.5 million (US$42.8 million), representing a decrease of 13.4% from RMB351.7 million in the same quarter of 2024. This was mainly driven by lower advertising expenses associated with more prudent branding promotion. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total net revenues were 9.5%, compared to 9.9% in the same quarter of 2024.

were RMB304.5 million (US$42.8 million), representing a decrease of 13.4% from RMB351.7 million in the same quarter of 2024. This was mainly driven by lower advertising expenses associated with more prudent branding promotion. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total net revenues were 9.5%, compared to 9.9% in the same quarter of 2024. General and administrative expenses were RMB517.4 million (US$72.7 million), representing an increase of 59.7% from RMB323.9 million in the same quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily driven by increases of (i) RMB88.0 million in share-based compensation expenses for administration and research; (ii) RMB56.3 million in rental, utilities, office, travel, and professional service expenses for administration, which was attributable to business expansion; and (iii) RMB53.2 million in payroll expenses (excluding share-based compensation expenses) due to the staff augmentation of administrative personnel to support the Company's growing operational scale and global expansion. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of total net revenues were 16.1%, compared to 9.1% in the same quarter of 2024.

Net income was RMB397.9 million (US$55.9 million) in the third quarter of 2025, representing a net income margin of 12.4%, compared to RMB646.6 million, or a net income margin of 18.3%, in the same quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP net income was RMB502.8 million (US$70.6 million) in the third quarter of 2025, representing a non-GAAP net income margin of 15.7%, compared to RMB646.6 million, or a non-GAAP net income margin of 18.3%, in the same quarter of 2024.

Basic net income per ordinary share was RMB2.07 (US$0.29) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to RMB3.70 in the same quarter of 2024. Diluted net income per ordinary share was RMB2.03 (US$0.29) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to RMB3.70 in the same quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP basic net income per ordinary share was RMB2.63(US$0.37) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to RMB3.70 in the same quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP diluted net income per ordinary share was RMB2.57 (US$0.36) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to RMB3.70 in the same quarter of 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and time deposits were RMB9,142.0 million (US$1,284.2 million) as of September 30, 2025, compared to RMB4,868.7 million as of December 31, 2024.

Key Operating Data

Sep 30, 2024 Dec 31, 2024 Mar 31, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Total teahouses 5,828 6,440 6,681 7,038 7,338 Franchised teahouses 5,676 6,271 6,490 6,799 6,971 Greater China market 5,566 6,145 6,362 6,666 6,836 Overseas markets 110 126 128 133 135 Company-owned teahouses 152 169 191 239 367 Greater China market 126 139 150 164 240 Overseas markets 26 30 41 75 127 Total GMV (RMB in million) 8,301.4 8,177.2 8,226.8 8,103.1 7,929.5 Greater China market 8,130.1 7,975.7 8,048.4 7,867.9 7,629.2 Overseas markets 171.3 201.5 178.4 235.2 300.3 Average monthly GMV per teahouse in Greater China (RMB) 527,956 455,996 431,973 404,352 378,506 Same store GMV growth 1.5- (18.4)% (18.9- - (23.0)% (27.8)% Greater China market 0.4% (19.3)% (19.1)% (23.1)% (27.9)% Overseas markets 57.6% 29.2% (8.4)% (18.1)% (23.4)% Cumulative registered members (in million) 162.4 177.3 192.4 206.9 222.0 Active members for the period (in million) 44.7 42.5 44.9 38.6 35.2

Special Dividend Distribution

On November 28, 2025, the board of directors authorized a special dividend distribution totaling approximately US$177 million, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to creating value for shareholders.

The board of directors has declared a special cash dividend of US$0.92 per ordinary share or American Depositary Shares ("ADS"). This special dividend will be payable in U.S. dollars on or around December 15, 2025 to the holders of record of the Company's ordinary shares (excluding certain Class A ordinary shares held by The Bank of New York Mellon, as the depositary bank, for bulk issuance of ADSs reserved under the Company's share incentive plan) and ADSs as of the close of trading on December 8, 2025 (U.S. Eastern Time). The ex-dividend date will be December 8, 2025.

Dividends to be paid to the Company's ADS holders through the depositary bank will be subject to the terms of the deposit agreement by and among the Company, the depositary, and the holders and beneficial owners of ADSs issued thereunder, including the fees and expenses payable thereunder.

Key Definitions

GMV (gross merchandise value) refers to gross merchandise value, a key operating metric that the Company's management uses to measure and evaluate teahouses' sales performance, which represents the sales value of product(s) in consumer orders (excluding unfulfilled, canceled or returned consumer orders, and including relevant value-added taxes) before discounts, if any, are applied, including shipping charges paid by consumers for orders placed on its mobile mini program, but excluding those charges paid by consumers for orders placed on other third-party online delivery platforms.

(gross merchandise value) refers to gross merchandise value, a key operating metric that the Company's management uses to measure and evaluate teahouses' sales performance, which represents the sales value of product(s) in consumer orders (excluding unfulfilled, canceled or returned consumer orders, and including relevant value-added taxes) before discounts, if any, are applied, including shipping charges paid by consumers for orders placed on its mobile mini program, but excluding those charges paid by consumers for orders placed on other third-party online delivery platforms. Average monthly GMV per teahouse in Greater China is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of GMV generated by the monthly fully operational teahouses in Greater China in each calendar month during the specific period by (ii) the sum of the total number of the monthly fully operational teahouses in Greater China in each calendar month during the corresponding period.

is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of GMV generated by the monthly fully operational teahouses in Greater China in each calendar month during the specific period by (ii) the sum of the total number of the monthly fully operational teahouses in Greater China in each calendar month during the corresponding period. Same store GMV growth refers to the growth rate of GMV generated by same stores in Greater China and/or overseas during that specific period compared to GMV generated by these same stores during the corresponding period in the preceding year. Same stores are defined to be teahouses that (i) have been in operation for at least 13 months, and (ii) without material operational changes in both comparison periods.

refers to the growth rate of GMV generated by same stores in Greater China and/or overseas during that specific period compared to GMV generated by these same stores during the corresponding period in the preceding year. Same stores are defined to be teahouses that (i) have been in operation for at least 13 months, and (ii) without material operational changes in both comparison periods. Registered members refer to member accounts registered with our mobile mini program.

refer to member accounts registered with our mobile mini program. Active members refer to registered members who placed an order for the Company's products at least once in a given period.

refer to registered members who placed an order for the Company's products at least once in a given period. Non-GAAP net income. Calculated by net income excluding share-based compensation expenses.

Calculated by net income excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share. Calculated as non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of basic and diluted share.





About Chagee

Chagee is a leading premium tea drinks brand, serving healthy and delicious freshly-made tea drinks. Founded in 2017, Chagee has transformed traditional tea culture into a modern lifestyle experience, leveraging cutting-edge technology and innovative branding. With its commitment to quality, innovation, and cultural connection, Chagee continues to reshape the global tea industry.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company considers non-GAAP net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental measure to review and assess the operating performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company presents this non-GAAP financial measure because it is used by the management to evaluate the operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company also believes that the use of this non-GAAP measure facilitates investors' assessment of the operating performance.

This non-GAAP financial measure is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool. One of the key limitations of using this non-GAAP financial measure is that it does not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the operations. Further, this non-GAAP measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore its comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling this non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the performance. The Company encourages you to review the financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

The Company's non-GAAP financial measure reflects adjustments for share-based compensation expense. The Company believes that the exclusion of share-based compensation expense is appropriate because it eliminates the impact of non-cash expenses that are based upon valuation methodologies and assumptions that vary over time, and the amount of the expense can vary significantly between companies due to factors that are unrelated to their core operating performance and that can be outside of their control. Although the Company excludes share-based compensation expense from the non-GAAP measure, equity compensation has been, and will continue to be, an important part of future compensation strategy and a significant component of future expenses and may increase in future periods.

CHAGEE HOLDINGS LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data or otherwise noted) As of December 31, 2024 September 30, 2025 RMB RMB US$ Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 4,754,783 8,856,260 1,244,031 Restricted cash 13,898 26,721 3,753 Time deposits 100,000 259,000 36,382 Accounts receivable, net 121,967 158,448 22,257 Inventories 132,069 173,114 24,317 Prepayments and other current assets, net 315,404 428,565 60,200 Amounts due from related parties 1,547 3,733 524 Total current assets 5,439,668 9,905,841 1,391,464 Non-current assets Long-term investments 2,403 689 97 Property and equipment, net 249,003 419,267 58,894 Deferred tax assets, net 253,210 310,934 43,677 Right-of-use assets, net 542,202 994,996 139,766 Goodwill 11,837 11,837 1,663 Intangible assets 8,440 11,111 1,561 Other non-current assets 89,343 247,022 34,699 Total non-current assets 1,156,438 1,995,856 280,357 Total Assets 6,596,106 11,901,697 1,671,821 Liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable 597,091 545,701 76,654 Contract liabilities, current 265,341 292,809 41,131 Taxes payable 217,387 156,049 21,920 Operating lease liabilities, current 195,438 315,983 44,386 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,022,671 1,035,686 145,482 Total current liabilities 2,297,928 2,346,228 329,573 Non-current liabilities Contract liabilities, non-current 257,305 208,143 29,238 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 352,618 685,246 96,256 Total non-current liabilities 609,923 893,389 125,494 Total liabilities 2,907,851 3,239,617 455,067 CHAGEE HOLDINGS LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data or otherwise noted) As of December 31, 2024 September 30, 2025 RMB RMB US$ Mezzanine equity 933,780 - - Shareholders' equity Class A Ordinary shares 27 90 13 Class B Ordinary shares 49 49 7 Treasury stock (210,082 - (210,082 - (29,510 - Additional paid-in capital 90,853 4,835,157 679,190 Statutory reserve 18,437 18,437 2,590 Retained earnings 2,752,024 3,874,553 544,254 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) 2,597 (54,025 - (7,589 - Total shareholders' equity of the Company 2,653,905 8,464,179 1,188,955 Non-controlling interests 100,570 197,901 27,799 Total shareholders' equity 2,754,475 8,662,080 1,216,754 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity 6,596,106 11,901,697 1,671,821

CHAGEE HOLDINGS LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data or otherwise noted) For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 2025 2024 2025 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net revenues Net revenues from franchised teahouses 3,299,023 2,811,625 394,947 8,536,508 8,982,215 1,261,724 Net revenues from company-owned teahouses 242,225 396,705 55,725 534,648 950,707 133,545 Total net revenues 3,541,248 3,208,330 450,672 9,071,156 9,932,922 1,395,269 Cost of materials, storage and logistics* (1,765,332 - (1,481,784 - (208,145 - (4,642,401 - (4,608,856 - (647,402 - Company-owned teahouse operating costs (139,377 - (271,410 - (38,125 - (304,074 - (612,585 - (86,049 - Other operating costs (166,696 - (178,868 - (25,125 - (390,234 - (525,049 - (73,753 - Sales and marketing expenses (351,687 - (304,510 - (42,774 - (713,255 - (988,873 - (138,906 - General and administrative expenses (323,906 - (517,362 - (72,673 - (777,076 - (1,814,773 - (254,920 - Total operating expenses (2,746,998 - (2,753,934 - (386,842 - (6,827,040 - (8,550,136 - (1,201,030 - Income from operations 794,250 454,396 63,830 2,244,116 1,382,786 194,239 Financial income, net 21,324 38,972 5,474 38,520 105,496 14,819 Others, net (7,282 - 12,979 1,823 57,198 57,769 8,115 Income before income tax 808,292 506,347 71,127 2,339,834 1,546,051 217,173 Income tax expenses (161,659 - (108,492 - (15,240 - (469,378 - (393,641 - (55,294 - Net income 646,633 397,855 55,887 1,870,456 1,152,410 161,879 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (5,654 - (3,643 - (512 - (13,364 - (9,799 - (1,376 - Net income attributable to the Company 640,979 394,212 55,375 1,857,092 1,142,611 160,503 Accretion of convertible redeemable preferred shares to redemption value (15,848 - - - (45,778 - (20,082 - (2,821 - Cumulative undeclared dividends on convertible redeemable preferred shares (11,307 - - - (38,274 - (15,702 - (2,206 - Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company 613,824 394,212 55,375 1,773,040 1,106,827 155,476 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net income per share, basic and diluted - Basic 98,743,892 190,101,049 190,101,049 101,260,872 152,814,337 152,814,337 - Diluted 98,743,892 194,153,800 194,153,800 101,260,872 192,297,489 192,297,489 Net income per ordinary share - Basic 3.70 2.07 0.29 10.57 6.19 0.87 - Diluted 3.70 2.03 0.29 10.57 4.92 0.69

* Cost of materials, storage and logistics was previously reported separately as (i) cost of materials and (ii) storage and logistics costs. It consists primarily of costs for materials and ingredients used for resale or production, as well as costs incurred for inventory storage and related logistics activities. This reclassification has been applied retrospectively.

CHAGEE HOLDINGS LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data or otherwise noted) For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 2025 2024 2025 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net cash provided by operating activities 754,497 456,462 64,116 2,265,002 1,427,621 200,536 Net cash used in investing activities (80,474 - (195,489 - (27,459 - (186,804 - (504,793 - (70,908 - Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (98,356 - 9,717 1,365 (173,315 - 3,248,094 456,257 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash (4,008 - (15,500 - (2,177 - (1,239 - (56,622 - (7,954 - Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 571,659 255,190 35,845 1,903,644 4,114,300 577,931 Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash at the beginning of the period 3,654,665 8,627,791 1,211,939 2,322,680 4,768,681 669,853 Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash at the end of the period 4,226,324 8,882,981 1,247,784 4,226,324 8,882,981 1,247,784

CHAGEE HOLDINGS LIMITED

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES

(Unaudited, all amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data or otherwise noted) For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 2025 2024 2025 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ A. Non-GAAP net income Net income 646,633 397,855 55,887 1,870,456 1,152,410 161,879 Adjusted for: Share-based compensation expenses* - 104,912 14,737 603 657,441 92,350 Non-GAAP net income 646,633 502,767 70,624 1,871,059 1,809,851 254,229 B. Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net income per share, basic and diluted: - Basic 98,743,892 190,101,049 190,101,049 101,260,872 152,814,337 152,814,337 - Diluted 98,743,892 194,153,800 194,153,800 101,260,872 192,297,489 192,297,489 Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share: - Basic 3.70 2.63 0.37 10.57 9.82 1.38 - Diluted 3.70 2.57 0.36 10.57 7.80 1.10

* The components of the Company's share-based compensation expenses are as follows (all amounts in thousands):